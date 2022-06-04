It's Time To Think About Words

Siri Hanmanth (YouTube Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Family, Boyfriend And More

Siri Hanmanth (YouTube Actress) Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Family, Boyfriend And More
Real Name Sirisha Hanumanth
Nickname Siri
Profession Television Presenter and Actress
Famous For Television Presenter and Actress
Husband/Boyfriend Name Shrihan
Physical Status
Age 26 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 158 cm
  • In meters – 1.58 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5.2
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 52 kg
  • In Pounds- 114 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 2ed January 1996
Birth Place Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
School Name Primary School
College Name [Team] Not Known
Qualifications MBA
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Sister] Not Known
Children Name N/A
Career
Income Source TV Actress
Appear In Uyyala Jampala (2017)
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Sirisha Hanumanth Biography

Sirisha Hanumanth, born the 2nd of January the year 1996, at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. She is an Indian television and film actress. She has completed her studies at the local college and school in India. The name of her husband is Shrihan. There’s not much information available on her parents’ names.

Siri Hanumanth Personal Life & Career

  • Sirisha Hanumanth was born the 2nd January the 2nd of January, 1996. She was born at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India.
  • In her profession, she’s an Indian television and film actress.
  • The name of her husband is Shrihan.

Siri Hanumanth Husband/Boyfriend & Family

Siri Husband/Boyfriend Name Shrihan
Siri Father’s Name Not Known
Siri Mother’s Name Not Known

Siri Hanumanth Wiki

Siri Hanumanth Serials List

  • Uyyala Jampala -[2017]
  • Evare Nuvvu Mohini -[2018]
  • Agnisakshi -[2018]
  • Savitramma Gari Abbayi -[2020]

Movies List:

  • Iddari Lokam Okate -[2019]
  • Orey Bujjiga -[2020]

Siri Hanumanth Profession & Networth Income

  • In her profession, she’s an Indian television and film actress.
  • Her Networth Income is Not Known

FAQ About Siri Hanmanth

Q.1 Who Is Siri Hanmanth?

Ans. Siri has been the world’s most viewed TV presenter and actress.

Q.2 What Is The Name Of Siri Hanmanth Boyfriend?

Ans. Shrihan

