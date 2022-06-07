Sivaangi Biography (Singer) – Wiki, Age, Birthday, Family, Husband, Height, Weight, Movies And More

Sivaangi her stage name Cook With Comali Sivaangi. She is a vocalist and she is a Comedy artist. Her Full/Real Name is Sivaangi Krishnakumar. Many of her fans appreciate her innocence, and she is happy to be a 2k child. Her career began in her first Vijay TV Show name Super Singer 7. Today, Sivaangi Krishnakumar is one of the contestants on the Comali show , along with Pugazh and Bala. Comali is a well-known show that has the highest number of viewers at Vijay TV after Bigg Boss Tamil. We have provided all the details about Shivangi biography, age Height and Weight family photos, Wiki Photos and Body, among others.

Singer Sivaangi Biography, Wiki, About, Profile, Early Life

Shivangi Krishnakumar is a Singer from Kerala, India. Her birth date was May 25, 2000. At the time of her birth she will be 20 years old. older. She is the daughter of Krishnakumar (father) and Mrs. Binny (mother). She attended school at Chinmay Vidyalaya’s Matric Hr.sec School in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Then, she finished her Bachelor’s Degree from MOP Vaishnav College for Women. She’s not married yet and is single. She is now well-known for her program Crush Cook, which she co-hosts with the actress Comali Ashwin.

Cook With Comali Sivaangi Krishnakumar Biodata, Family, Husband

Sivaangi Krishnakumar Biography – Sivaangi Father Name is Krishna Kumar. Sivaangi Mother Name is Srimathi Binny Krishna Kumar. There is no information on this Sister and Brother on the web. She is single and unmarried. She is just 20 years old. She is a TV presenter. Shows.

Real Name Sivaangi Krishnakumar Also Known as Sivaangi Cooks with Comali Shivangi Profession Singer and Comedy Artist Famous For Cook with Comali Hobbies Traveling Tattoo None Physical Status Age 20 Height 5 feet 2 inches/ 155.6 Centimeters Weight 57 Kg (Approx.) Figure Measurement 32-29-33 (B-H-W) Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth May 25, 2000 Birth Place Kerala, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Zodiac sign Not Known Religion Hindu Caste Not Known Hometown Kerala, India Nationality Indian School Name Chinmaya Vidyalaya Matric Hr.sec school College Name MOP Vaishnav women’s college Qualifications GraduateSinger and Comedy Artist Family Profile Father Name Krishna Kumar Mother Name Srimathi Binny Krishna Kumar Brother Name Not Known Sister Name Not Known Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends Not Known Career Source Of Income Television Appeared In Not Known Salary 8-12Thousand/ Episode (Approx.) Net Worth 5+ Crore (Approx.) Debut Super Singer 7 Favorite Things Actor Not Known Social Sites Facebook CLICK HERE Twitter CLICK HERE Instagram CLICK HERE

Sivaangi Biography – Height, Weight, Body Measurements

Sivaangi Looks Cute and Innocent. Sivaangi has many people who admire her innocence. Sivaangi’s height is 5′ 2 inches/156 Centimeters with a weight of 57 lbs. (Approx.) Sivaangi Measurements 32-29-33 (B-H-W). Her hair color is Black and her eyes are black.

Cook With Comali Sivaangi Career, Education, Qualification

Shivangi Krishnakumar’s debut was on Vijay TV Show name Super Singer 7. She began her TV show in 2017. In the following year, she was a part of Cook With Comali with the Comali Show season 1. The show is now known as Cook with Comali Sivaangi. The show becomes a cult and the most watched via Vijay TV. Following that, she is an official part of The Cook with Comali Show group. Shivangi Instagram which has 1.1 million fans.

Super Singer 2017

Chef with Comali Season 1

cook along with Comali Season 2.

Sivaangi Wikipedia Net Worth, Salary, Debut

Sivaangi is a TV Show Star. Known for Cook With Comali. She began her career as an Singer for Vijay TV. After that, she is famous on the set of Cook with Comali Sivaangi. She spends between 10 and 12 thousand per show on the set. Also, Sivaangi Net Worth is estimated to be 5+ million (Approx. ).

