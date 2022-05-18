Snehan Wiki [Kannika Ravi Husband] – Biography, Age, Wife, Children, Family, Caste, Biodata And More

Snehan Wikipedia Biography The article is about Snehan. we discuss Snehan was famous Indian poet, lyricist, Film Actor, Songwriter Motivational, Singer and Playback Singer. He is also a TV Author and Personality. He is mostly involved on Tamil Cinema. He is well-known for his wife Kannika Ravi. Let’s talk further about Snehan Age, weight, height and many other aspects.

Snekan Sivaselvam – Kannika Ravi Wedding Photos: Actor Snekan Sivaselvam and actress Kannika Ravi have got married. Wedding photos of the couple are being shared on social media.

Snehan as well Kannika Ravi Wedding

The popular actor, lyricist and activist Snehan will be engaged to actress Kanika Ravi, in the company of actress Kamal Haasan. The couple weds on the 29th of July in Chennai.

What Is Snehan?

Snehan was born 23 June 1978 , in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. He will be 43 at the time of 2021. He is an acclaimed Indian poet, lyricist Film Actor, Songwriter Motivational, Singer and Playback Singer. TV Personality and Author.

Another name he has is Sivaselvam who works mostly in the Tamil Film Industry. His father’s name as well as his mother’s name are not listed in this article. On the 21st of February, 2018 Snekan joined in the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party and was enrolled into politics. Snekan has also been seen in movies as an actor. He began his career as an actor in Yogi (2009)

Snehan Biography – Wiki, Bio, Age

Snehan age is 43 years old and is an Tamil poet, lyricist motivational actor, and speaker. The man was born in and was raised in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. He is among the most well-known musicians. Snehan began his career in PuthamPudhiyaPoove in an Tamil film in which he stepped into the public relations. He has worked with a variety of prominent music directors and writers within Tamil Cinema.

Wiki/BIO

Kannika has got married to Bigg Boss star Snehan. He is a Singer and an Actor in the Kollywood industry. They got married on the 29th of July in Chennai. The couple’s relatives and close friends attended the wedding. Apart from this, actor-turned-politician and Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan and other celebrities were also present.

Snehan began his career as an assistant lyricist at Vairamuthu. He then wrote songs, and has written more than 2500 songs. Then the actor began his career with the movie “Yogi”.

Real Name Snehan Nickname Sivaselvam Profession Indian Poet, Songwriter, Lyricist The World is Famous for Putham Puthu Poove (1997) Name of the wife Kannika Ravi Physical Status Age 43 Years Height In centimeters- 162 cm

In metersIn meters 1.62 M

In Feet Inches 5’3″ Body Measurements Chest 38 Inches

Waist: 30 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Weight In Kilograms- 68 kg

In Pounds- 149 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Size of Shoe 8 US Personal Information Date of Birth 23 June 1978 Religion Hinduism Caste Unknown Birth Place Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality Indian Name of the School Not known College Name Unknown Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Unknown Mother Name Not known Sister Name Unknown Career The Source of Income Indian Movies Debut Serial Lyricist – Putham Puthu Poove (1997)

Yogi (2009), Actor Yogi (2009)

TV – Deepangal (2008) Net Worth, Salary NA Marital Status Married Wedding Date 29 July 2021 Affairs/Girlfriends Kannika Ravi Hobbies Singing, Writing

Snehan Wiki Biodata – Short Bio, Lifestyle

He is an Tamil poet, lyricist actor, motivational speaker and actor. The name of his father and mother’s name aren’t listed here. He began his acting career through the Yogi (2009) film.

Snehan Wikipedia – Wife Name

His girlfriend/wife’s name was Kannika Ravi. Snehan’s romance with Kannika was the talked about for quite a while. In the end, the two will be married. The wedding photos they took prior to the ceremony were shared on social media platforms and they look extremely happy and content.

Snehan Education Info

The information on his education will be updated for you shortly.

Snehan Family (Mother and Father’s Name)

Snehan was born on the 23rd of June, 1978. He is now is 43 in 2021. He was a part of a variety of Tamil Films with Famous Stars. He gained fame after getting being married to Kannika Ravi.

physical appearance of the Snehan

Snehan is 5 feet 3 inches tall. Her body weight is the 68 kg mark and weighs 149 pounds.

Snehan Career

Update Coming Soon

Astonishing Facts About Snehan Biography

My Favorite Color is Blue, Blue

Most admired player – Rohit Sharma

The sport I love the most is Cricket.

Most adored actress – Sridevi Kapoor

Favorite Actor – Kamal Haasan

Favorite Singer – Shreya Ghoshal

Favorite Place – Singapore

Your Favorite Dress: Suits

Favorite Food – Chicken Biryani, Sambar, Uttapam

Interesting Information

He is a member of an agricultural common Tamil family. Within his family, there are seven older brothers. The family has always been supportive of those in need and the homeless and has a strong commitment to social activities.

Snehan is known as a Pet Lover.

Contact Details – Social Link

FAQ about Snehan Biography

Q.1 Who’s Snehan?

Ans. The man is Indian poet, lyricist, and Songwriter

Q.2 What’s an Age of Snehan?

Ans. age 43.

Q.3 Which is the name of Snehan wife’s name?

Ans. His wife’s surname is Kannika Ravi.