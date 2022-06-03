Somya Daundkar Biography – Wiki, Age, Religion, Boyfriend, Photo, Pubg ID, Phone Number And More

Somya Daundkar hails originally from North India. She is a being a social media influencer as well as a Model. She also utilizes Tiktok which has over 11 million followers. She uploaded videos related to lip sync as well in Dancing Videos. She also uploads videos with her older sister’s named Doll Daundkar. She also worked on Pepsi ads as well as other commercials.

Somya Daundkar Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Somya Daundkar is a renowned Tik-tok aficionado. Soumya is well-known for her attractive looks, adorable smile, stylish outfits, and her hot personality. Somya Daundkar is a often-discussed Tiktok popular. With her humorous video, she’s made a great impression on people. Somya Daundkar hails born in Pune, Maharashtra, and was born on October 12, 2002. She comes from an Hindu family.

Somya Daundkar Age, Family, Boyfriend/Affairs

Somya Daundkar hails located in Pune, Maharashtra, and was born on the 12th of October 2002. She is now 18 years old and is concentrating on her work. So Soumya is not a romantically involved woman however Aamir is very near to Somya Daundkar. Somya Daundkar is a part of Aamir Siddiqui’s Tiktok Group Team Nawab. Due to this, people talk of her as Muslim. Somya Daundkar comes from an Hindu class of middle income. She studied at St. Xavier’s School. Soumya is a fan of acting since she was a child So, she made her debut in the title of Tiktok Doll when she made her appearance on Tiktok.

Somya Daundkar Career, Education, Qualification

Soumya is quite gifted. She’s not just well-known via her videos, but she also excels in her studies. Soumya uploads mostly lip-sync, comedy, and dancing videos on her Tiktok account. Soumya posts her fashionable outfits, adorable smile and even modeling photos (hobbies) to her followers through her Instagram.

Height in Feet/ Inches – 5′ 5” Weight Weight in Pounds -121 lbs Body Measurement 30-28-30 Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 12 October 2002 Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Hinduism Caste Not Known Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian School Name St. Xavier’s School College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduation (Studying) Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Brother Name Not Known Sister Name Doll Daundkar (Scorpio) Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Girlfriends Not Known Career Source Of Income Social Media Influencer Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not Known Debut Tiktok Favorite Things Actor Tiger Shraff, Varun Dhawan Actress Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Singer Kishor Kumar, Atif Aslam Food(s) Paneer Pakora, Dosa ,Dhokla Hobbies Traveling, Making TikTok Videos Social Sites Facebook CLICK HERE Twitter CLICK HERE Instagram CLICK HERE

Somya Daundkar Weight, Height Physical Appearance

Soumya’s height is 5 feet 5 inches (height) and her weight is 59 kilograms (weight). Somya Daundkar’s eyes have dark brown, and the color of her hair is dark. Somya Daundkar Physical Measurements are 30-28-30.

Somya Daundkar net Worth Social Accounts

Somya Daundkar has a social media influencer. And she posts her gorgeous images from time-to-time to increase her fan following. Her Instagram Account has over 9000 followers. The account of Soumya’s Tiktok has more than 12 million followers as well as 417 millions likes. Her followers who follow her to so many has made her an enormous Tiktok celebrity in the present. Her Tik-Tok ID’s is somya_daundkar.

Interesting Facts About Somya Daundkar Wiki

Somya daundkar has built popularity due to the tiktok group known as Team Nawab. The group comprises Faizal Siddiqui Aseema Chaudhary Arsifa Khan Lucky Dancer, and Soumya.

Soumya is a fantastic dancer. She has also competed with her in Somya daundkar dance and 3.

FAQ’s About Somya Daundkar Biography

Q. Who is Somya Daundkar?

ans. She is famous for her role as a social media influencer, and model.

Q. What is the Age of Somya Daundkar?

Ans. She is 18 Years Old.

Q. Who is the Boyfriend of Somya Daundkar?

Ans. Not Known.