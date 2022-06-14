It's Time To Think About Words

Sonali Verma Age, Wiki, Height, Husband, Photos, Serials, Net Worth, Instagram, Biography And More

Sonali Verma Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)
In this piece, we discuss about Sonali Verma is an Indian TV actress who starred on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her first TV debut on her role on the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also wed with Sachin Sachdeva. Sonali is from Mumbai, Maharashtra follows the Hindu faith.

Sonali Verma Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

Her birth date was the 16th of March, 1975. She was born in Mumbai Her age is 45 in 2020. She attended school in Mumbai and completed her graduation. After graduating, she began making auditions on a variety of television shows. Her first appearance was to appear on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star and also in the show. Following this, she became well-known on the scene of Indian Television Cinema. Sonali was also a part of many television serials, including Kumkum Bhagya and Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma, Diya or Bati Hum, Nagin.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Sonali Verma
Full Name Sona
Profession Model, Actress
Famous Role In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star plus show
Instagram Click Here
Husband Name Sachin Sachdeva
Physical Status
Age 45 Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 163 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.63 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 57 kg
  • In Pounds- 134 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 5 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 16 March 1975
Birth Place Mumbai
Zodiac sign
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Home Maker
Siblings Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Movies, Acting
Appeared In Movies, Serials
Net Worth, Salary 1-2 Crore.
Favourite Things
Favourite Actor Amitabh Bachchan
Favourite Actress Madhuri Dixit
Favourite Colour Black & Blue
Favourite Sport Cricket

Sonali Verma Wikipedia

Sonali Verma is an Indian film actress within the Indian television industry. Her first TV debut on The Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which brought she gained fame. Later, she was featured in a variety of television serials, including Kumkum Bhagya, Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chasma, Diya or Bati Hum, Nagin.

Sonali Verma Family (Mother, Father Name)

Sonali was born on the 25th of April, 1975. She is from Mumbai. She celebrates her birthday every year on 16 March. The name of his father or mother’s name isn’t mentioned in this piece.

Sonali Verma Husband Sachin Sachdeva

Sonali was engaged with Sachin Sachdeva in 2013 when Sachin Sachdeva was married to her. They both were in love and then they decided to marry. The couple also has children but we don’t give any names here. According to reports, she leaves with her husband to Mumbai.

Sonali Verma Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

