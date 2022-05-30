Sonu Sharma Wiki, Wife, Age, Naswiz, Income, Family, Biography And More

Sonu Sharma is a well-known YouTuber, Motivational Speaker Life Coach, Entrepreneur and educator. He is the creator of Dynamic India Group and gives an inspirational speech. Since his time at school he excelled in the Accounting, and he got into teaching. Later, he was also able to pass CA examinations. He is also a was a member in an MLM company called Naswiz In his working period, he is always working tirelessly and is committed to the company. He is now the founder of the Dynamic India Group. Dynamic India Group, which has an extremely strong network with over 200 million dollars. Also, he was the spouse to Swati Sharma. We will now go through every detail about Sonu Sharma’s biography Wiki, Age wife, family, & More.

Sonu Sharma Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

Sonu Sharma was born in 1981. At present, his age is 39 as of the year 2020. He completed his education within Faridabad, Haryana from dowjw school. Through his school years the school failed him in both 8th and 11th grade. and he graduated from Haryana. He was in a relationship with Swati Sharma for a long time and was married on 30 April 2006.

Sonu always excels in the Accountancy subject, so he began teaching in the year 2000. He then was able to pass the CA examinations. He is also is part in an MLM company called Naswiz In his working time, he works tirelessly and is committed to the company.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Sonu Sharma Nickname Sonu Profession Motivational Speaker & a YouTuber. Working Company Name Founder of Dynamic India Group Instagram Click Here Wife Name/ Spouse Swati Sharma Physical Status Age 39 Years Height In centimeters- 178 cm

In meters – 1.78 meters

In Feet Inches-5’10” Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 155 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 1981 (Thursday) Birth Place Faridabad, Haryana Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Dowjw School, Haryana College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Sister:- Not Known Career Source Of Income Motivational Speaker & a YouTuber. Appeared In Motivational Speech Net Worth, Salary $9 Million (70 Crore)

Sonu Sharma Wikipedia

Sonu Sharma Height, Weight, Age

Sonu Sharma’s height as a Motivational Speaker is 5 Feet 5 Inches and his age has been set at 39 years old as of 2020. Sonu Sharma frequently reveals during his video interviews that he comes from a middle-class background, where his family were forced to deal with the economic crisis. Since the beginning, he had a weak performance in his studies, however his family members would insist on him studying.

The student was at commerce. After finishing his studies, Sonu Sharma became a teacher and taught accounting subjects. According to him, while teaching was his job, the desire was to earn more money by studying the students from his wealthy family. Therefore, they sought another way to earn money.

Sonu Sharma Wife, Girlfriend

Sonu Sharma’s wife’s name’s Swati Sharma. She is originally from Bhubaneswar, India. The couple will get married on the 30th of April, 2006. Check out photos of his wife and children.

Sonu Sharma Income, Net Worth

Sonu Sharma’s net worth is over 70 crores. He earns 50 lakhs a month.

Sonu Sharma Education/Qualification

Sonu Sharma Network Marketing

Sonuu Shrmaa began with a motivational talk of Network Marketing, He spokes Direct Selling & also about MLM. He began network marketing on September 14, 2005 .

Sonu Sharma Motivational Quotes In English

People don’t lose due to Doubt the people are disadvantaged because of their ability to make choices.

The person who has a clear mental faculties isn’t really a seeker. those who live by determination is a seeker.

To obtain something, you must first find a reason for acquiring it.

Sonu Sharma Contact Number

+91-76 784 81813

Contact Details

YouTube Channel Link:- Click Here

Website Link:- Sonu Sharma

Sonu Sharma Life Story

Some Amazing Facts About Sonu Sharma

Every user can find fascinating information concerning Sonu Sharma here. We have already provided all the details regarding Sonu motivational speaker Jeevni. We will now look up the complete information regarding Sonu Sharma Wiki Age and Height, Weight as well as his biography.