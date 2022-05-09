It's Time To Think About Words

Sophie Habboo Wiki, Bio, Age, Boyfriend, Ethnicity, Net Worth And Facts

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
4

Sophie Habboo Wiki Sophie is known as a popular person and people have been keen in finding out more about her however now, the whole world is looking for Sophie. The social media landscape is filled with content about Sophie. Many want to know more about her personal life such as her family, net worth, and her earnings as well as learn about her professional life. This is why “A real news” is out with many details.

Real Name Sophie Habboo
Nickname Sophie
Profession British television actor, and social media influencer
Famous As British television actor, and social media influencer
Instagram Go Below
Husband/Boyfriend Name Jamie Laing
Physical Status
Age 27 years old
Height
  • In centimeters- 168 cm approx
  • In metersIn meters 1.68 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5.7
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 54 kg approx
  • In Pounds- 125lbs
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Brown
Shoe Size 6 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 19th October 1993
Birth Place England
Nationality British
Ethnicity White
Zod. Sign Not Known
School Name High School
College Name Newcastle University
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Patrique Habboo
Mother Name Sarah Wigley
Siblings Georgia
Children N/A
Career
Income Source British television actor, and social media influencer
Appear As British television actor, and social media influencer
Net Worth Not Known

Sophie Habboo Wiki/Bio

Sophie Habboo was born on 19 September 1993 England. She is a renowned British TV actor and Social media persona influencer. She was born and raised within Leamington Spa in Warwickshire. She is most famous for being a part of the popular English television show “Made in Chelsea”. She joined the crew on the show’s reality series in the year 2018, and was able to gain huge popularity through the show.

Sophie Habboo Early Life & Career

  • Sophie Habboo was born in England.
  • She is a well-known British TV actor as well as a Instagram influencer.
  • She is first seen on an English reality television show “Made in Chelsea”.
  • His name for her partner is Jamie Laing.

Sophie Habboo Biography

Sophie Habboo is an English-born British TV actress and Social media influencer. Her dad’s name is Patrique Habboo, and the name of her mom is Sarah Wigley. She has a sibling named Georgia. She is a student through Newcastle University. The year 2015 was the first time she graduated from Newcastle University with an undergraduate diploma in media, Communications, and Cultural Studies.

Sophie Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia

Sophie’s Instagram Click Here
Sophie’s Twitter Click Here
Sophie’s Wikipedia Click Here
Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

