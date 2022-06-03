Sreeleela Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Net Worth And Facts

Sreeleela Biography Sree Leela is a native of France. As a professional Leela is the world’s most well-known Model and Instagram model from France. On this site, we provide information on Leela as well as her Biography, Sree Leela Husband Name and her Wikipedia. Sree Leela Age as well as her professional career as well as her Networth Earnings, Etc. Details are all available here.
Sreeleela Biography
Sree Leela was born July 14, 2001, in Detroit, Michigan, United States. She works as an Indian film actress. She is primarily employed in the Kannada film industry. Her first foray into film was into the Kannada film industry came through AP Arjun’s romantic film Kiss. She finishes her education at an elementary education within America. United States. The name of her mother is Swarna Latha. She also has two elder brothers whose names Sree Deep and Swarna Kar. Sree Kara and Sree Deep.
She is in a personal relationship Radhika Pandit, and Yash who she refers to them Akka as well as Jeeju. She was in two of the most popular Kannada films”Kiss” and “Bharate’. However, A.P. Arjun directorial ‘Kiss’ movie
Sreeleela Biography, Age, Profession, Height, Husband, Weight
|Real Name
|Sree Leela
|Nickname
|Leela
|Profession
|Indian Actress
|Famous For
|Kiss Movie
|Click Here
|Boyfriend/Husband Name
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|20 Years Old
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|6 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|14th July 2001
|Birth Place
|Detroit, Michigan, United States
|Zodiac sign
|Not Known
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Primary School
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Subhakar Rao Surapaneni
|Mother Name
|Swarna Latha
|Siblings
|Sree Kar and Sree Deep [Brothers]
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Movies
|Appeared As
|Indian Actress
|Networth Income
|Not Known
Sreeleela Biography/Bio
Sree Leela was born July 14, 2001. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States. As a professional, she has a job as an Indian film actress, and she has been working primarily in the Kannada film industry. Her debut into film was into the Kannada film industry came through AP Arjun’s romantic film Kiss. She finishes her education at an elementary high school located within America. United States. The name of her mother is Swarna Latha. She also has two brothers whose names are Sree Kar , and Sree Deep.
Leela Early Life & Career/Education
- Sree Leela was born on the 14th of July 2000 in Detroit, Michigan, United States.
- She works as an Indian film actress.
- Her first foray into her own Kannada film industry with AP Arjun’s romantic film Kiss.
- Name of mother’s maiden name: Swarna Latha.
Sree Leela Husband/Family
|Leela Father’s Name
|Not Known
|Leela Mother’s Name
|Swarna Latha
|Leela Boyfriend/Husband Name
|Not Known
Sree Leela Networth Income
Leela’s Networth Income is Not Known.
Leela Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Youtube
|Leela Instagram
|Click Here
|Leela Twitter
|Click Here
|Leela Content Source
|https://www.seelatest.com
FAQ About Sree Leela
Q.1 Who Is Sreeleela?
Ans. Sreeleela is an American born Indian model and actress in the film industry.
Q.2 What Is the Name Of Sree Leela’s Boyfriend’s Name?
Ans. There is no information regarding the status of her relationships.
Q.3 What is the age of Sree Leela?
Ans. She’s 20 years old.
Q.4 Where is the location of the birthplace of Sreeleela?
Ans. The place she was born was Detroit, Michigan, United States.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.