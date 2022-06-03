Sreeleela Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Net Worth And Facts

It's Time To Think About Words

Sreeleela Biography Sree Leela is a native of France. As a professional Leela is the world’s most well-known Model and Instagram model from France. On this site, we provide information on Leela as well as her Biography, Sree Leela Husband Name and her Wikipedia. Sree Leela Age as well as her professional career as well as her Networth Earnings, Etc. Details are all available here.

Sree Leela was born July 14, 2001, in Detroit, Michigan, United States. She works as an Indian film actress. She is primarily employed in the Kannada film industry. Her first foray into film was into the Kannada film industry came through AP Arjun’s romantic film Kiss. She finishes her education at an elementary education within America. United States. The name of her mother is Swarna Latha. She also has two elder brothers whose names Sree Deep and Swarna Kar. Sree Kara and Sree Deep.

She is in a personal relationship Radhika Pandit, and Yash who she refers to them Akka as well as Jeeju. She was in two of the most popular Kannada films”Kiss” and “Bharate’. However, A.P. Arjun directorial ‘Kiss’ movie

Real Name Sree Leela
Nickname Leela
Profession Indian Actress
Famous For Kiss Movie
Instagram Click Here
Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 20 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 165 cm
  • In meters – 1.65 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5.5
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 55 kg
  • In Pounds- 150 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 6 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 14th July 2001
Birth Place Detroit, Michigan, United States
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality Indian
School Name Primary School
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Subhakar Rao Surapaneni
Mother Name Swarna Latha
Siblings Sree Kar and Sree Deep [Brothers]
Career
Source Of Income Movies
Appeared As Indian Actress
Networth Income Not Known

FAQ About Sree Leela

Q.1 Who Is Sreeleela?

Ans. Sreeleela is an American born Indian model and actress in the film industry.

Q.2 What Is the Name Of Sree Leela’s Boyfriend’s Name?

Ans. There is no information regarding the status of her relationships.

Q.3 What is the age of Sree Leela?

Ans. She’s 20 years old.

Q.4 Where is the location of the birthplace of Sreeleela?

Ans. The place she was born was Detroit, Michigan, United States.

