Sridhar Sena Wiki, Biography, Super Singer Season 8, Family, Career And Facts

Sridhar Sena Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth

Real Name Sridhar Sena
Nickname Sri Sena
Profession Singer
Famous For Super Singer 8 Winner
Wife/Girlfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 25 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 168 cm
  • In meters1.68 m 1.68 M
  • In Feet Inches-5.6
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 67 kg
  • In Pounds- 166 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 8 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 17th January 1996
Birth Place Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Sister] Not Known
Children Name N/A
Career
Source Of Income Singing
Appeared As Super Singer 8
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Sridhar Sena was born on 17th January, 1996 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He is a musician. He is most well-known as the winner of the super singer 8. He has completed his education at the primary and college in India. Sridhar Sena is also a participant as a contestant on SAREGAMAPA that is also an extremely popular Music reality show that is telecast by Zee Tamil.

Sridhar Sena Early Life & Career

  • Sridhar’s birthday was January 17th, 1997 at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
  • In his profession, he’s singing.
  • He is most well-known as the winner of Super Singer 8.

Sridhar Sena Wife/Girlfriend & Family Details

Sridhar Girlfriend Name Not Known
Sridhar Father’s Name Not Known
Sridhar Mother’s Name Not Known

Sridhar Profession & Networth Income

  • In his profession, he’s an Indian singer
  • The Networth of his income isn’t publicized.

