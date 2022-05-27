Sridhar Sena Wiki, Biography, Super Singer Season 8, Family, Career And Facts

Sridhar Sena WikiSridhar Sena Wiki: You everyone knows that Sridhar Sena is the most well-known Boxer and there are many people who follow him on her social accounts. On this site, we share details about his life in general and information about his family, biography, Wikipedia, Wife/Girlfriend’s name net worth as well as other information that you’re looking for.
Sridhar Sena Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth
|Real Name
|Sridhar Sena
|Nickname
|Sri Sena
|Profession
|Singer
|Famous For
|Super Singer 8 Winner
|Click Here
|Wife/Girlfriend Name
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|25 Years Old
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|8 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|17th January 1996
|Birth Place
|Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|Zodiac sign
|Not Known
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Not Known
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings [Sister]
|Not Known
|Children Name
|N/A
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Singing
|Appeared As
|Super Singer 8
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Sridhar Sena Wiki/Wikipedia
Sridhar Sena was born on 17th January, 1996 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He is a musician. He is most well-known as the winner of the super singer 8. He has completed his education at the primary and college in India. Sridhar Sena is also a participant as a contestant on SAREGAMAPA that is also an extremely popular Music reality show that is telecast by Zee Tamil.
Sridhar Sena Early Life & Career
- Sridhar’s birthday was January 17th, 1997 at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
- In his profession, he’s singing.
- He is most well-known as the winner of Super Singer 8.
Sridhar Sena Wife/Girlfriend & Family Details
|Sridhar Girlfriend Name
|Not Known
|Sridhar Father’s Name
|Not Known
|Sridhar Mother’s Name
|Not Known
Sridhar Sena Wiki
Sridhar’s birth date was the 17th of January the year 1996, at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He is the singer. He is most well-known for being the winner of super singer 8. He has completed his education at the primary school and college in India. Sridhar Sena is also a participant as a contestant on SAREGAMAPA which is an extremely popular Music reality show that is telecast on Zee Tamil.
Sridhar Profession & Networth Income
- In his profession, he’s an Indian singer
- The Networth of his income isn’t publicized.
Sridhar Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia
|Sridhar Instagram
|Click Here
|Sridhar Twitter
|Click Here
|Content Source
|Google News
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.