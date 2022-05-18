Srujan Lokesh Biography, Wiki- Know All About Height, Life Story, Wife, Age, Instagram, Education, Career And More

Srujan Lokesh was one of the Indian movie actor anchor RJ, Comedian, and actor from India who is most well recognized for his performance on Kannada Cinema. He was a regular in Tamil and Telugu films, or is known for his exceptional performance. Today, many search for Srujan Lokesh’s wife’s name, Wiki and Biography. The complete information can be found here. Srujan hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka. In this post, we discuss Srujan Lokesh’s Biography and Wiki- Learn Everything About Height, Life Story and Wife’s age, Instagram, education and Career, as well as more.

What Is Srujan Lokesh?

Srujan is an Indian actor in the film industry, Anchor, RJ, Comedian from India He is most well recognized by his performance as an anchor in Kannada Cinema. Through this film Srujan won the hearts of millions of people’s hearts by his amazing acting abilities. He began his acting debut as a radio anchor.

Srujan Lokesh Biography Wiki, Profile, and Films and more. Wife, Sister, Age

Real Name Srujan Lokesh Nickname Srujan Profession Indian film actor, anchor, RJ, Comedian The World is Famous for Work in Kannada Cinema Instagram Please Click Here Name of the wife Greeshma Children Sukruth Lokesh as well as Shresht Lokesh Physical Status Age 40 Years Height In centimeters- 177 cm

In meters, 1.77 meters

In Feet Inches – 5”9″ Weight In Kilograms- 78 kg

In Pounds- 169 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Size of the Shoe 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 28 June 1980 Birth Place Bengaluru, Karnataka Zodiac sign N/A Nationality Indian Name of the School N/A College Name N/A Qualifications Graduate. Family Profile Father Name Lokesh Mother Name Girija Lokesh Siblings Sister:- Pooja Lokesh Career The Source of Income Acting Afflicted In Film Net Worth, Salary $2 Million Approx.

Srujan Lokesh Biography Wiki

Srujan is born in and raised to Bengaluru, Karnataka and now his age is 40 years old at the time of 2021. Srujan was born in Bengaluru India. According to his zodiac sign, he is a part of to the Gemini Zodiac Sign. He completed his education at Shanthi Niketan’s Residential School. He received his diploma at SSMRV College in Bangalore.

Srujan LokeshWikipedia

Srujan has been an Indian film actor who was recently seen in Majaa Talkies TV shows. His fame was boosted after appearing in movies.

Theepetti Ganesan Education

In relation to Srujan Educational He has an undergraduate education degree at SSMRV College, Bangalore.

Srujan Lokesh Name of Wife, Child

Srujan was born in and grew in a middle-class family and he was married a few years ago. He was also blessed with two kids. The name of his wife is Greeshma.

Srujan Lokesh’s age Birthday, Height, Birthday Death Date

Srujan was born in India and grew in a middle-class family and his age now is 40 years old. His height is 5 feet nine inches.

Srujan Lokesh Family (Mother Name, Father’s Name)

Srujan was born in and grew in a middle-class family. The Tamilian man is a birthday celebration every year in June. Today, Srujan age is 40 years in 2020.

Astonishing Facts About Srujan Lokesh

Does he drink Alcohol? “Yes,”

Does he love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.

Did he smoke? “No”

Does he consume non-vegetarian food? “Yes”, She Eats and is following an Non-Veg Diet.

Srujan is a favorite. Actor Akshay Kumar

Srujan Lokesh’s Social Media Instagram, Facebook & Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter