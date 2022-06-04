Srushti Jayant Deshmukh IAS Biography – Wiki, Age, Strategy, Family, Net Worth, Boyfriend And More

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is an Indian IAS in Madhya Pradesh from the 2018 Batch. Srushti Jayant is currently working in the capacity of Assistant Collector for Dindori, Govt. of MP. If you are looking for more information regarding Srushti IAS be sure to read this article . We also provide of Srushti Jayant Deshmukh IAS Wiki Age of the person, strategy, family Boyfriend, Net Worth, and more.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh IAS Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

The dream of becoming an IAS officer was a dream for Srushti Deshmukh in her youth. His father works as an engineer working in a private firm. Her father encouraged and supported her to pursue an engineering profession in the field of chemical engineering. She was a student at UPSC Serious as she was at a younger age.

Her First Time Attempt at UPSC Exam was in the year 2018. However, she cleared on the first try. She was able to get 5th rank on her first attempt. She was a remarkable girl who did not even clear in her first attempt, but she also made an outstanding image for all of India and was awarded 5th rank in the entire exam. The department played a major contribution to shaping her character. Being exposed to a variety of disciplines and perspectives broadened her perspective.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh Strategies (Wikipedia)

There are two main strategies that help her achieve the ability to maintain consistency and a series of tests in her language, Consistency is one of the key factors in getting through all exams. Imagine you are studying for five hours in a single day. If you need to adhere to that daily schedule all year long, you finally reach the goal you have set for yourself. Shushti tips on the testing series- even if you must study for a for a long time, but even if you do not take the test, you won’t be able to determine where you stand. She took a test online to support her final test.

Why Srushti Deshmukh is Famous?

In 2018, the preeminent widely-acclaimed IAS Topper. Srushti Deshmukh was the one who was able to find UPSC Civil Services in the year 2018 in the 759 applicants and also qualified among 182 women. Srushti was also able to get five ranks and left an exclusive offer for all UPSC candidates.

Srushti Deshmukh IAS Family (Father, Mother Name)

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh , IAS father was an engineer in a private company. He is the person who encouraged her to pursue her profession within IAS. IAS profession. Deshmukh’s mom is Sunita Deshmukh, who is teacher for the section of kindergarten.

She also has a sibling that has one of her brothers younger. There is no further details about their Srushti Family. Her personal life is kept secret. If we find any details about her parents, then we will update the information here.

Srushti Deshmukh IAS Age, Height, Weight, Appearance

Deshmukh IAS Age and birthday are not available, however she was is born in the year 1995. She also revealed her height and weight, as well as her appearance. It is noted in the table below. As well as her age when 2021 rolls around, she is 26 years old.

Real Name Srushti Jayant Deshmukh Also Known as Srushti Deshmukh Profession IAS Batch 2018 Hobbies Not Known Tattoo Not Known Physical Status Age 26 Height 5′ 6” [in feet inches] Weight 67 Kg Body Measurement 32 – 30 – 32 Eye Colour Dark Grey Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 1995 Birth Place Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Zodiac sign Aquarius Religion Hindu Ethnicity Indian Current Residence Madhya Pradesh Hometown Kasturba Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Nationality Indian School Name Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal College Name Lakshmi Narain College of Technology, Bhopal Qualifications B.Tech [Chemical Engineering] Family Profile Father Name Jayant Deshmukh Mother Name Sunita Deshmukh Brother Name Not Known Sister Name N/A Marital Status Unmarried Husband Name None Career Source Of Income Government Salary Income 4-5 Million Net Worth 55 billion Indian Rupees ($0.67 billion) Social Sites Facebook CLICK HERE Twitter CLICK HERE Instagram CLICK HERE

Srushti Deshmukh IAS Net Worth, Total Assets, Source of Income

Srushti Derhmukh IAS Net Worth is estimated at 55 billion Indian rupees ($0.67 billion) however. She makes a decent income through her work. We will soon refresh the Srushti Total Assets sources of income.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh IAS Career, Qualification,

Srushti has completed her degree at College Lakshmi Narain College of Technology, Bhopal. She also completed her studies through Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal. She was able to graduate with a B.Tech (Chemical Engineering) and is also preparing for the UPSC examination in the year 2018 and, on her first try she scored 5th place all the way.

Srushti Deshmukh IAS Journey

Srushti Deshmukh was not able to pass her test at the first or second attempt however her photograph was featured in the news the following day, along together with Topped Students. After that, she passed her UPSC Exam in 2018.

