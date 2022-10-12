How to watch Starstruck outside the UK

Home comforts, mainly British Saturday night television, are the best. Stars in Their Eyes, a renowned 90s franchise, is being revived in Starstruck, much to the delight of fans everywhere. What transpires if you want to view Starstruck outside of the UK? Not at all. But don’t worry; I’ve got a simple fix for you that I’ll discuss in this article.

Is Starstruck televised?

It is exclusively for UK viewers as ITV Hub is the only platform that offers it.

Therefore, if you’re not in the UK, you’ll need to figure out how to unblock the TV program from where you are right now.

Where can I see Starstruck?

You need a VPN app to watch Starstruck outside of the UK.

The most straightforward, affordable, and quick method for unblocking foreign TV streams is through VPN software.

They function by altering your virtual location, making websites like ITV believe you are in the UK when you are not. You may watch Starstruck on your device while lounging on a Spanish beach with a VPN, or in any other nation for that matter!

It sounds ideal, am I right?

Where can I find a VPN?

ITV and other British TV stations should be supported by the VPN you choose, as many don’t.

Fortunately, I tested every top VPN and identified the top three VPN services for seeing Starstruck outside of the UK.

ExpressVPN – Strongly advised!

VPN Surfshark

NordVPN

Since ExpressVPN is the quickest and most reliable VPN available, it won. Your video broadcasts will be incredibly clear, with no latency and buffering.

Even technophobes can easily set up the ExpressVPN app, which only takes one click to connect.

However, if ExpressVPN doesn’t seem like an exemplary VPN service for you, you might want to check out NordVPN and Surfshark VPN.

All three services perform exceptionally well in unblocking British TV networks like BBC iPlayer, ITV, Channel 4, Five, and other streaming services like Netflix.

If you are unhappy with their service, you can return it within 30 days.

You have a choice!

How to watch Starstruck on any device

Use the instructions below to access Starstruck from a country other than the UK:

Step 1

Visit ExpressVPN to subscribe to their VPN service.

When choosing a VPN plan, the more extended 12-month membership is the most affordable, offers sizable savings, and includes months free.

Step 2

After installing the specific ExpressVPN app on your device or devices, sign in with your username and password.

Step 3

Select the United Kingdom by clicking Selected Location and then establishing a connection. Select Connect from the menu.

The UK is connected via the ExpressVPN app.

Using ExpressVPN, enjoy the show wherever you are.

Step 4

You can access ITV Hub via the app or the website. Start watching Starstruck on your devices from anywhere by logging into your ITV account.

What is the purpose of Starstruck?

Do you recall the TV program Stars in Their Eyes from the 1990s? However, there are a few subtle adjustments that make this somewhat comparable.

To wow the judges and make them “Starstruck,” the British public has the chance to transform into superstars and become their favorite musical icons.

You can tell the program will be entertaining because some candidates are dressed as Freddy Mercury, while another is Lady Gaga.

Many viewers, however, were unimpressed with the first episode because they thought the program was overly intricate and had spoiled a tried-and-true formula that didn’t require updating.

It’s anything but good, in my opinion, that The Guardian described it as “The odd twist on Stars in Their Eyes that will make your soul feel empty.”

A different publication, iNews, rated the program 1/5 stars after calling it “A poor replica of Stars in Their Eyes.”

Even though the TV show’s future doesn’t seem too promising, there are still certain elements you might find appealing. Poor reviews are primarily the result of the show’s valiant efforts to stand out from the competition, not usually the performances.

It’s still entertaining, and I assume things can only grow better from here.

Who is the Starstruck cast?

Oliver Murs (Host)

This English singer, writer, dancer, and TV host first gained notoriety in 2009 after placing second on the sixth season of the UK talent competition The X Factor.

He’s since hit singles, published several albums, and even hosted The X Factor for a year.

Smith, Sheridan (Judge)

Smith has recently released two compelling TV dramas and a TV show, making it seem like she is everywhere.

This well-known actress started her profession at 14, although she has always enjoyed singing and dancing.

She played one of her first significant roles in the British television classic The Royal Family, which served as a career-launching spark for her. Since then, she has been in numerous TV shows and films, including Holby City, Mile High, No Return, Cilla, The Teacher, Funny Girl, and others.

Jeremy Manford (Judge)

This British comic, born in Salford, is well renowned for his stand-up comedy performances, leaving audiences in the UK with laughter. But you may be more familiar with him from his time as a team captain on Channel 4’s panel show “8 Out of 10 Cats” from 2007 to 2010.

He is one of the Starstruck judges and provides some much-needed comic relief.

American singer-songwriter Adam Lambert (Judge) Lambert has sold more than 5 million singles globally, a significant accomplishment. He is renowned for having a wide vocal range and incorporating his theatrical skills with his vocal performances to produce some of the best live performances you’ll ever see.

The rock band Queen utilizes him to replace the late Freddy Mercury on their globe tours due to his vast vocal range and charisma on stage.

Beverly Knight (Judge)

Famous English recording artist Beverly Knight (Judge) Knight changed her focus as her career developed and moved from music to theatre.

She draws inspiration from artists like Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin, and American soul music strongly influences her musical style. She has released eight albums throughout her career and will undoubtedly issue another soon.

Read Also: The FNF Cyber Sensation wiki (VS Taeyai) is online

Summary

You would be in for a surprise if you were hoping to watch Starstruck online from somewhere other than the UK. No, not without assistance.

Fortunately, you can unblock Starstruck wherever in your nation by utilizing a VPN service. As the best, I strongly suggest ExpressVPN.

Purchase ExpressVPN immediately, and you’ll have everything you need to unblock all of your favorite British TV programs, like Starstruck, from any global location.