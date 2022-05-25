Surabhi Gautam IAS Biography – Wikipedia, Husband, Booklist, Facebook, Family, Age And More

Surabhi Gautam IAS Biography – Cracking IAS is never easy but every year scores of hardworking people go through this tough exam. Know about her life journey and learn more about Surabhi Gautam IAS. If we talk about Surabhi Gautam IAS biography, she is from Amdara village in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. She failed the exam in the year 2016 and was successful in achieving rank 50 in this prestigious exam. Her father is a practicing lawyer at Mhaiyar Court, while his mother, Dr. Sushila is a teacher. In every competition in which Surabhi Gautam participated, she not only succeeded in the exam but emerged as one of the toppers.

Surabhi Gautam IAS Biography – Profile, About, Data

Surabhi Gautam IAS Biography – Surabhi Gautam For a girl of IAS age, success is important for everyone as she has done her education in a government school with Class 12 and studied in Hindi medium. She also faced many difficulties in her school life but overcame all challenges to succeed as an IAS officer. The story of Surabhi Gautam IAS marks the beginning of her school days. You can judge her commitment to succeed in life by the fact that she scored 93.4 percentile in her Class 10th exams. She was able to score 100 marks in both Science and Mathematics in the tenth grade.

Surabhi Gautam IAS Marks – Wikipedia, Family, Career

Since she got good marks in both tenth and twelfth, she was placed on the state merit list. Speaking specifically to Surabhi Gautam IAS Marks, this talented girl was able to crack the 2016 Civil Services (Main) Examination and has scored 143 in Essay (Paper-1), 126 in General Studies (Paper-II), 96-II (Paper-III) in General Studies, VIII in General Studies (Paper-IV), 110-IV in General Studies (Paper-V).

Surabhi Gautam IAS Bio/Wiki – Her optional-I was Electrical Engineering, in which she scored 129 in Paper VI, 129 in Alternative-II Electrical Engineering (Paper-VII). Her written test totaled 856 while she was able to score 198 on the personality test. Her final total was 1054 and was recommended to the Indian Civil Service.

Real Name Surabhi Gautam Nickname Surabhi Profession IAS Famous For Cracking UPSC Instagram CLICK HERE Husband Name NA Marital Status Single Physical Status Age NA Height NA Weight NA Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth NA Birth Place Amdara village, Madhya Pradesh Zodiac sign NA Nationality NA School Name NA College Name Engineering college in Bhopal Qualifications B.Tech 10th Percentage 93.4 Percentile 12th Percentage NA Family Profile Father Name NA Mother Name Dr. Sushila Siblings NA Career Source Of Income NA Appeared In NA Net Worth, Salary NA

Surbhi Gautam Academic Achievements Bio Wiki

Surabhi Gautam IAS Biography – You can guess the level of commitment of Surabhi Gautam from the fact that she did not perform well in her class 12th also. She was suffering from rheumatic fever and had to go to the doctor every 15 days in Jabalpur, which was 150 km from her home. Despite this difficulty, she did not let her divert attention from her studies. Due to her dedication, she was able to approve state engineering admission and got admission to engineering college in Bhopal.

She was enrolled in an electronic and communications course. However, when she came through the Hindi medium, Surabhi initially faced a lot of difficulties. However, this intelligent and devoted Gill did not let all these problems get in her way and learned the basics of the English language so well that she topped the exam in the first semester of the course.

Surabhi Gautam IAS Linkedin Facebook, Instagram

Surabhi Gautam IAS Biography – During her appointment at the college, she got a job at Tata Consulting Services (TCS). However, she did not appear for similar and later crack examinations for scores of BARC, ISRO, SAIL, MPPSC, and others. Her intelligence with the fact that she got the first rank in IES 2013, but as she was known as Surbhi Gautam IAS, she realized her dream of failing this prestigious exam and Was able to achieve its goal in the year 2016.

Surabhi Gautam IAS, University Topper, and Gold Medalist not only passed the exam in her first attempt but also got AIR 50th rank. She is currently employed as an Assistant Collector in Vadodara, Gujarat. Growing up in a joint family, Surabhi was always treated equally with all the other children in the family. However, this one incident completely changed her and her parents’ lives. While studying in a Hindi medium school, Surabhi was a topper in her class and always scored excellent marks.