Surbhi Kakar Biography, Age, Wiki, Husband, Family, Profession, Images And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
1

In this blog, We are talking about Surbhi Kakar is a famous model, actress, or also Social media Influencer. She has started her career as an Actress. She debuts with Maatr (2017). She is known for her lip sync videos funny and romantic videos. Her social media accounts have a massive fan following and millions of followers. She got her fame after her videos going viral on Social Media. So let’s talk about Surbhi Kakar Biography on this Page.

Surbhi Kakar is an actor in India, she well known for Maatr (2017), Muskurahatein (2017), and A Daughter’s Tale PANKH (2017). Her height is Feet Inches-5’9” and her weight is 55 kg. She looks very beautiful and liked by the audience. She is also a model. She was raised and born in New Delhi, India.

Surbhi Kakar Wiki/BIO

Surbhi Kakar is a Model, Actress from India. Her first debut was Maatr (2017) after which she popularity. She has also served as Muskurahatein (2017), Maatr (2017), and A Daughter’s Tale PANKH (2017). She beautiful and have a perfect Personality. Her eyes are black and her haires color is Dark Brown.

Real Name Surbhi Kakar
Nickname Surbhi
Profession Model, Actress
Famous For Not Known
Debut In Maatr (2017)
Boyfriend Name Not known
Physical Status 
Age Not Known
Height
  • In centimeters- 175 cm
  • In meters- 1.75 m
  • In Feet Inches-5’9”
Weight (Approx.)
  • In Kilograms- 55 kg
  • In Pounds- 124 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Dark Brown
Personal Information
Date of Birth Not known
Birth Place New Delhi, India
Zodiac sign N/A
Nationality Indian
School Name Not known
College Name Not known
Qualifications Graduated
Family Profile
Father Name Not known
Mother Name Not known
Siblings Not Known
Career 
Source Of Income Actress, Model
Appeared In Muskurahatein (2017)
Net Worth, Salary Not known

Who is Surbhi Kakar? (Model, Instagram Star, Actress)

Surbhi is a famous Model and Actress who was born in New Delhi, India. She did her school in New Delhi, India. She has completed her graduation From her hometown, Delhi After that, she started modeling and gave auditions in Movies and also TV Serials. If you wanna more details then continue reading this article and Check Surbhi Kakar Latest Photos, Instagram Reels, Family details on this page. So all Fans Continue to read this article and know all detail on this Page.

Surbhi Kakar Wikipedia, Bio, Age, Lifestyle (Birthday Date)

Surbhi Kakar was born is not mentioned. She was Birth palace in New Delhi. She did her school in  New Delhi, India. She has completed her graduation in Delhi. She worked in some movies like-Muskurahatein (2017), Maatr (2017), A Daughter’s Tale Pankh (2017).

She following the Hindu religion and have a massive fan following in India. She is popular for her makeup videos and also she is known as Surbhi Makeup & Beauty. People are watching her makeup Funny romantic videos style videos. Surbhi also got an Ace Tik Tok Comedian badge.

Surbhi Kakar Actress Biography (Career/ Education)

She was born in New Dehli. After that, she did her schooling in New Delhi, India, India. She was started her career in Maatr (2017). She was Famous For Muskurahatein (2017) After that, she started modeling and gave auditions in Movies and also TV Serials. According to the social media reports she was relationship status single.

Surbhi Kakar Family (Mother, Father Name)

Surbhi was born in New Delhi, India. The Delhi girl celebrates her birthday every year. Now Surbhi Age is not mentioned. She is a Professional Model, Actress, Social Influencer. So all Fan’s Keep read this article and Check Surbhi Kakar Biography on this page.

Physical Appearance

Surbhi’s height is 5 feet 9 inches. She started modeling after her graduation. Her body weight is around 55kgs and 120 lbs.

Figure Measurement

  • Breast Size – 36
  • Hips Size – 32
  • Waist Size – 29

Surbhi Kakar Net Worth

Surbhi Kakar Net Worth is Approx. $1 Million – $5 Million (USD). The main source of Surbhi Kakar’s income comes from acting & modeling. Surbhi Kakar’s earnings for the year have yet to be fixed, but she is likely to see an increase in pay, similar to that of 2021. We are in the method of reviewing Surbhi Kakar’s net worth, so check back soon.

Surbhi Kakar Net Worth is estimated as $15 Million. She charges $1.5 Million as an actor. Surbhi Kakar is a well-known famous celebrity actor. She is a rising star from India. Her source of Income is Actress, Model. She is famous for her acting skills and her cute looks. She started her career in modeling after the completion of her graduation.

Many people are searching that does Neha Kakkar and Surbhi Kakar belongs to each other than yes. They are sisters. Recently Neha Kakkar uploads a video with Surbhai and her niece Guddu.

Surbhi Kakar Boyfriends, Relationship, Affair

As per information, Surbhi Kakar Boyfriend Name is not mentioned yet. This source of news is not verified yet but we provide all the latest details. If you wanna her love story then continue reading this article and know all details here.

Some Amazing Facts About Surbhi Kakar

  1. Surbhi started her career in the Movies Industry.
  2. She has a million followers on Instagram.
  3. Surbhi lovers her mom and a lot.
  4. She loves traveling, Dancing and always wanted new friends

Favorite

  • Does She Drink Alcohol? “No”
  • Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.
  • Does She Smoked? “No”
  • She Loves tattoos
  • Does She Eat Non-VEG? “No”, She Eats and following the Veg Diet.

Social Media Profile

FAQ About Surbhi Kakar

Q.1 Who is the Boyfriend of Surbhi Kakar?

Ans. As per information, Surbhi’s Actress’s boyfriend’s name is not mentioned yet.

Q.2 Who is Surbhi Kakar?

Ans. Surbhi is a famous model, actress.

Q.3 What is the age of Surbhi Kakar?

Ans. The age of Surbhi’s is not mentioned yet.

Q.4 Why Surbhi Kakar Is So Popular?

Ans. Surbhi Actress belongs to New Delhi, India, India.

Q.5 What Is The Name of Surbhi Kakar Husband?

Ans. According to the updated news, Surbhi Actress Husband Name Not Known.

