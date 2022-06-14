Swapnali Patil Biography, Wiki, Age, Profession, Wedding, Husband Name And More

It's Time To Think About Words

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
0

Swapnali Patil Biographical Information: Swapnali Patil is a native of Mumbai, India and she is one of the most well-known Marathi television Actress who is as a character in Swarajya Janani Jijamata (2019). This blog will provide all the information on Swapnali Patil similar to Swapnali Patil biography, Swapnali Patil Wikipedia. Swapnali Patil Alter, Swapnali Patil Profession, Swapnali Patil Husband Name, Swapnali Patil Wedding Date and many more information that you’d like to know.

Swapnali Patil Biography

Swapnali Patil is a native of Mumbai, India and she is one of the most well-known Marathi Television Serial actress. the latest news regarding her wedding is that she’s getting married to her partner Aastad Kale. The pre-wedding photos are on display in this article. She completed her schooling at the local school in Mumbai and has also completed the graduation ceremony at Mumbai University. There isn’t any information available regarding her father’s name or her mother’s name.

Swapnali Patil Biography, Age, Profession, Wedding Date

Real Name Swapnali Patil
Nickname Swapnali
Profession Actress and Model
Famous Role Swarajya Janani Jijamata (2019)
Instagram Click Here
Boyfriend Name Not Known
Swapnali Patil Physical Status
Age Not Known
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.67 M
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 55 kg
  • In Pounds- 121 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 4 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth Not Known
Birth Place Mumbai, India
Zodiac sign Virgo
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Mumbai University
Qualifications Graduation
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Movies, TV Series
Appeared In Swarajya Janani Jijamata 2019
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Swapnali Patil Wikipedia, Wiki

Swapnali Patil Husband Name

Swapnali Patil has got married to her lover Aastad Kale, and the wedding date has not been updated.

Swapnali Patil Profession

As a professional she is one of the most well-known Marathi TV actress.

Swapnali Patil Family Information

There is no information regarding Swapnali Patil the family.

Swapnali Patil Profiles Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Swapnali Patil Instagram Click Here
Swapnali Patil Twitter Click Here
Swapnali Patil Facebook Click Here
