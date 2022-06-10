Tamilan Prasanna Wiki – Wife, DMK Wikipedia, Family Photos, Biography, Income And More

Biography of Tamilan Prasanna Wiki In this article, we talk about Tamilan Prasanna is a lawyer , and is an one of DMK spokespersons. He has appeared on debates on TV for the DMK. Check out Tamilan Prasanna Wiki right here. Also, learn the details about Tamilan Prasanna Biography Wiki, Age, Lifestyle, wife’s name and Son, Family Photos here.

Who Is Tamilan Prasanna?

Tamilan Prasanna is an infamous lawyer, and also an one of DMK spokespersons. His birth date was September 19, the year 1980, in Chennai. Now, He is 41 Years old as of 2021. In this article, we provided Tamilan Prasanna the complete information regarding his family. Also, take a look at this page for Tamilan Prasanna Wiki and Biography Lifestyle, Politics The Name of his wife, the controversy surrounding her name biodata, family Networth, Income Salary, and a lot more.

Tamilan Prasanna Biography – Political Career

The date of birth was September 19, 1980. He is 41 years old in 2021. He was born into an upper middle class Tamil family. The name of his father is his mother’s name is not listed in this article. The place of birth was Chennai, India. He attended college and school studies in Chennai.

Tamilan Prasanna Wiki – Bio, Age

The lawyer is as well as the state press secretary. The address of his current residence is in the Western area of Indira Nagar in Erukkancherry, Chennai. Her name is Nadia. The couple has three children. His birth date was the 19th of September 1980. His age is around 41 in 2020. In the present, DMK spokeswoman Tamilan Prasanna’s wife taken her own life due to issues with her family.

Tamilan Prasanna DMK Birth Place

Born in Chennai and is now 41 years old. If you’re searching for Tamilan Prasanna DMK’s Wikipedia, you can find the entire article here.

Tamilan Prasanna Lifestyle – Wife Suicide Latest News

DMK Chief Tamilan Prasanna’s wife took her own lives by hanging from the ceiling due to issues with her family. She’s aged 35 and hangs out at her father’s home.

Tamilan Prasanna Son/Daughter/Wife Name – Criminal Record

Her name is Nadia. The couple has three children. As per the most up-to-date sources , she passed away because of family issues.

Tamilan Prasanna Property Details (Personal Wealth)

Update Soon

Tamilan Prasanna Family Photos – Wiki/BIO

Real Name Tamilan Prasanna Nickname Tamilan Profession Legal counsel and DMK spokespersons Party Name DMK Instagram Click Here Wikipedia Click Here Wife Name Nadhiya Tamilan Prasanna Son/Daughter Name NA Physical Status Age 41 Years Height In centimeters- 175 CM

In meters – 1.75 M

In Feet Inches- 5’9” Weight In Kilograms- NA

In Pounds- NA Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 19 September 1980 Birth Place Chennai Zodiac sign – Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name NA Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name NA Mother Name NA Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Lawyer Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary NA Daughter Not Known House In AP Western portion of Indira Nagar Erukkancherry, Chennai Address Western portion of Indira Nagar Erukkancherry, Chennai Property Liabilities: NA Assets Assets: NA Email NA

Tamilan Prasanna Wikipedia [Wife Name]

Tmiln prsnnaa, a lawyer who is also one of the DMK spokespersons. He has appeared in TV debates for the DMK.

Tamilan Prasanna Family (Mother, Father Name)

Tamilan Prasanna was born the year 1980 in Chennai The famous politician has his birthday every year in the month of September 19th. The name of his father and mother’s name aren’t listed here.

Physical Appearance

Tamilan Prasanna’s height is five feet seven inches. His weight is approximately 65 kgs and 143 pounds.

Some Amazing Facts About Tamilan Prasanna

Tamilan Prasanna is born and was raised in Chennai. His age is 41 at the time of his death in 2020.

Tamilan Prasanna kept all his personal information private. He also made sure to avoid Social Media.

Email – NA

Contact Number – Update Soon

Self Profession – Lawyer

Spouse Profession – House Wife

Social Media Profile

Facebook – NA

Instagram – Click Here

Twitter – Twitter