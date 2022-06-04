Tarun Kinra Wiki, [Tik-Tok Star] Biography, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Parents, And More

Tarun Kinra Wiki: The blog that we are discussing is we are discussing Tarun Kinra who is a well-known Model, Tik Tok Star and Social Media Influencer. He started his modeling career as model. He gained fame for his Instagram Reels, as well as Tik-Tok videos. He is famous for his lip sync videos that are funny along with music clips. He is very well-known with his hairstyles, Hero type looks, amazing personality, and muscular build. His social media profiles have a huge fan base with millions of fans. His fame was boosted by his videos became to the top of Social Media in a short time. We will now discuss Tarun Kinra’s Kinra Wiki here in this Page.

Tarun Kinra Wikipedia (Tik Tok Star)

He is a renowned Model, Tik Tok Star and social media influencer. He began the career of an Actor. He is Born in the Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. His Age Approx 16-Year-Old. He started his career early in his studies. If you’re looking for Tarun Kinra’s biography, Kinra’s Wiki age, age, latest News or Girlfriend, you can reading this article to know all the latest news and gossip on this Page.

Tarun Kinra Wiki, Biography, Age

Tarun Kinra is an acclaimed Model as well as an Actor and is from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. His birthday is May 23, 2005. He is 16 Years Old. He is currently attending school at the United States. He began his career at a young age using the social networks. If you want to know more follow this article and check out Tarun Kinra’s Wiki, the Latest photos, Instagram Reels, Family information here. All Fans are advised to read this article and learn the details in this Page.

Tarun Kinra Wiki/BIO

Real Name Tarun Kinra Nickname Tarun Profession Model, Tik Tok Star & Social Media Influencer Famous For Tik-Tok Videos Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 16 Years (2021) Height (Approx.) In centimeters- 168 cm

In meters, 1.68 meters

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight (Approx.) In Kilograms- 50 kg

In Pounds- 119 lbs Eye Colour Black Body Measurement Unknown Hair Colour Black Shoe Size Unknown Personal Information Date of Birth 23 May 2005 Birth Place Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India Zodiac sign Not yet known Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Name Local Private School College Name Not Known Qualifications Pursuing School Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Chetna Kinra (Sister) Career Source Of Income Tik-Tok Videos, Instagram Reels Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not yet known

Tarun Kinra Bio, Age, Lifestyle (Birthday Date)

Tarun Kinra is a native of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. The date of his birth is the 23rd of May, 2005. His age is only 16 years old. He is studying in his home town. He has a large fan following in India. He is famous for his music and humorous videos. He is well-known because of his haircut, Hero type looks, great personality, and muscular build. People are watching his humorous and music videos and style videos. If you want to know more about Tarun Kinra Wiki , then the reading on this article.

Tarun Kinra Girlfriends, Relationship, Affair

According to the information available, Tarun Kinra Girlfriend’s Name is not listed the Page. His Relationship Status is Single. This news source has not been verified yet, however we have all the current information. If you are interested in know more about his love story, keep through this article and get all the details here.

Tarun Kinra Height, Weight, Wikipedia

Tarun Kinra is a native of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is enrolled in a school in his home town. Tarun Kinra’s size is five 6 inches tall. His weight is 50kg roughly. He is Famous for his Instagram videos He began modeling and also gave auditions for Movies as well as television Serials. According to reports on social media, he was dating status was single.

Tarun Kinra Family (Mother, Father Name, Girlfriend)

Tarun Kinra was born Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. He attended school in the city he grew up in. The name of his father as well as his mother’s name aren’t listed on this site. She has an older sister named Chetna Kinra. He is a Professional Model, Actor, Social Influencer. Therefore, all Fans should reading this article and check Tarun Kinra’s Age here.

Tarun Kinra Net Worth

Tarun Kinra’s net worth isn’t known. The major reason for Tarun Kinra’s earnings is Instagram acting, as well as sponsorship of various brands. Tarun Kinra’s earnings for this year have not yet been set, however, it is expected that he will receive a raise in his salary in the same manner as 2020. We are in the process of looking into Tarun Kinra’s Net Worth so be sure to check back later.

Some Amazing Facts About Tarun Kinra

Tarun Kinra began his acting career as an actor. There are thousands of people following him on Instagram. Tarun Kinra is a fan of his mom , and plenty. He is a lover of travel, dancing and always wants to meet new people.

Favourite

Does He Drink Alcohol? “Not Known”

Does He Love Dogs? “Not Known”

Does He Smoked? “Not Known”

Does He Eat Non-VEG? “Not Known”

Social Media Profile

FAQ About Tarun Kinra Wiki

Q.1 Who is the Girlfriend of Tarun Kinra?

Answer. As per information, Tarun Kinra’s girlfriend does not make mention of the fact on this page.

Q.2 What is the age of Tarun Kinra?

Ans. The age of Tarun Kinra is 16 Years.

Q.3 Why Tarun Kinra Is So Popular?

Ans. Tarun Kinra is well-known for his funny and witty videos as well as music.

Q.4 What Is The Name of Tarun Kinra Wife?

Ans. Based on the latest information, Tarun Kinra is unmarried.