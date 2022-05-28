Teenmar Mallanna Wiki – Biography, Age, Facts, Career, Wife, Family, Photos And More

In this piece, we discuss Teenmar Mallanna, an Indian journalist as well as an Indian film actor who hails from Madhapur Village in Nalgonda District. Teenmar Mallanna, also is known as Chintapandu Niveen Kumar was a part of a variety of Indian TV films and news channels too. The family he was raised in is a family of poor living in Madhapur Village as well. Let’s find out more about Teenmar Mallanna’s Wiki, Biography and Age and Facts, career and Family, Wife Photos, and More.

Teenmar was born in Madhapur village in Nalgonda District. He completed his education at Osmania University, and then completed an M.A. at the level of Political Science. Many refer to him as Naveen Kumar. When it comes to his job, Teenmar is an Indian journalist as well as an Indian movie actor.

Teenmar was born the 17th of January, 1982 at Madhapur village in Nalgonda District. His parents were a middle class family, and his father ran a dairy business. He also completed an M.A. in Political Science at Osmania University. In 2012, He was a villager in Telangana.

Teenmar was born the 17th of January, 1982, in Madhapur village in Nalgonda District. Teenmar is an Indian journalist as well as an Indian movie actor hailing who hails from Madhapur Village in Nalgonda District. Teenmar Mallanna, also called Chintapandu Naveen is. The boy was raised in a middle-class household and his father ran an operation that involved milk. He was employed by a variety of news channels, including NTV, Gemini, V6 News and many numerous others.

Real Name Teenmar Mallanna Nickname Teenmar Profession Indian Journalist, and Indian film actor Famous For Journalism Instagram Click Here Wife Name Not Known Physical Status Age 39 Years Height In centimeters- 178 cm

In meters – 1.78 meters

In Feet Inches-5’10” Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 143 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth 17 January 1982 Birth Place Madhapur Village, Nalgonda District Zodiac sign Aries Nationality Indian School Name Government School College Name Osmania University Qualifications M.A. in Political Science Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Sister Name Not Known Wife Name Not Known Siblings/Children’s N/A Career Source Of Income News Channels Net Worth, Salary $ Millions Body Size N/A Marital Status Married

The name of the wife of Teenmar is not up to date. We will soon have all the information in this article. Please stay keep an eye on our website to get more details. Teenmaar Mallanna has developed an interest in Telangana politics since the recent graduate MLC is in the polls. Mallanna contested as an Independent candidate for the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduates constituency but gave the nominee TRS candidate and meeting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy a way for the money. The counting of votes was delayed for 4 days, at one time there was a rumor that Mallanna could have won, but lost in the second choice votes.

Teenmar’s birthday is the 17th of January, 1982. It’s listed here. In 2021, Teenmar’s age was currently 39 years old. The height of Teenmar at 5’10”, and his weight is approximately 65kgs.

Mallanna’s father’s name as well as his mother’s name aren’t included in the article. Mallanna was born and brought in a middle-class family.

Mallanna is a lover of his family. Mallanna’s net worth has not yet updated. Does He Drink Alcohol? “No,” Does He Love Dogs? “No”. Does He Smoked? “No” Does He Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, He Eats and is following his Non-Veg Diet.

