Teja Sajja Wiki, [Telugu Actor] Biography, Age, Height, Movies, Parents, Girlfriend, Instagram And More

This article will discuss about Teja Sajja The well-known by the name of Master Teja Sajja whom we call an Indian film actor , model and social media social media celebrity businessman and entrepreneur from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India. He is an incredible Actor and is mostly seen in Telugu films. He started his professional career as a child actor in Tollywood. His acting career began as an actor as a child in 1998, when he appeared in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Choodalani Vundi. This article contains all the information regarding Teja Sajja’s biography, Wiki, Instagram, Facebook, Girlfriend and More. Therefore, everyone Fan’s Keep read this article and find out all the information here.

Who is Teja Sajja? [Telugu Actor]

He was a Famous Telugu Movie Actor. His birth date was 23 August 1994. The place he was born was Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India. He has worked in a variety of Telugu Movies. He is an incredible Actor and mainly works in Telugu films. He started his professional career as a child actor in Tollywood. His acting career began as an actor as a child in 1998 in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Choodalani Vundi. His Adult debut movie was Oh Baby in 2019. Famous films of Teja Sajja, in which he portrayed the roles of a child such as Zombie Reddy, Choodalani Vundi, Oh Baby, and numerous others. If you are a Fan’s Keep read this article and find out all the information here.

Teja Sajja Parents (Mother Name, Father Name)

Teja was a Professional Telugu Movie Actor. He was a part of a variety of Telugu films and has a large social media following as well as modeling assignments for major brands. His father’s name hasn’t been mentioned on any social media platform. Also, his profession was not mentioned on any social media website. His Mother’s name was not mentioned in any where and her job was not even mentioned. He is careful to keep his Family information private, and does not share the details of his siblings as well. He is a follower of the Hinduism religion. We’ll inform you in the near future of the complete details of Teja’s family.

Teja Sajja Wiki/BIO, Profession, Wife, Age

Real Name Teja Sajja Nickname Master Teja Sajja.

Sajja Teja Profession Actor Famous For Acting Marital Status Unmarried Physical Status Age 27 Years (2021) Height (Approx) In Feet Inches: 5′ 8”.

in meters: 1.72 m.

In Centimetres: 172 cm. Weight (Approx) In Kilograms: 75 kg.

In Pounds: 165.43 lbs. Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 23 August 1994 Birth Place Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India. Current City Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality Indian School Name The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. College Name Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology. Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Movie Appeared In Many Telugu Movies Net Worth, Salary INR 8-10 Crore (approx)

Teja Sajja Wiki, Biography, Career

Teja has been an Indian actor, who mainly works within the Telugu film industry. Also , he is a modal and social media celebrity. He was among the actors who grew within the management and became an one of the best adored celebrities. The actor made his debut acting as a young actor in the film “Choodalani Vundi”. The latest film he acted in was “Zombie Reddy” directed by Prashanth Varma. The actor is also known as a popular social media star and has a massive fan base through Social Media. Also , he has been modeling assignments for major brands. His present residence is Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India. The Zodiac Sign is Virgo and he is part of the southern Indian family. The Lotus Pond. Visit Teja Sajja Wiki and Bio in Hindi Name of wife and husband here.

Teja Sajja Relationship Status (Wife/Girlfriend/Affair)

Anyone who is Die-hard supporters of Teja Sajja. All users Read this article to learn about his love story, Story and affair, wife’s name, and Girlfriend’s Name in this article. According to the source of information, Teja’s relationship status is currently single. The name of her girlfriend isn’t publicized. The man also didn’t have any romantic relationships during his Past life. Read our blog to learn more about him.

Teja Telugu Actor – Education Qualification, Age

Teja is an Indian Telugu film actor from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He was in numerous Telugu films as a young actor and lead character. His age is 27 in 2021. He is currently living in Hyderabad, India, India.

The accounts on his social networks have a huge fan base and million of users. He has completed his schooling in The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. He completed his university studies in the Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology and is a graduate.

Image Source Instagram

Movies List

Zombie Reddy 2021

Oh!Baby 2019

Choodalani Vundi 1998

Some Amazing Facts About Teja Sajja

Teja began with his professional career within the Telugu film Industry. Also, he is a popular social media star and has a large of followers on Instagram. The actor made his debut acting as an infant actor in the movie “Choodalani Vundi”. Presently, he located currently in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

Favorite

Does He Drink Alcohol? “Not Known”

Does He Love Dogs?”Not Known”

Does He Smoked?”Not Known”

Does He Eat Non-VEG? “Not Known”

Social Media Accounts

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

FAQ About Teja Sajja Wiki

Q.1 Who is the Wife of Teja Sajja?

The answer. According to social media, he’s unmarried.

Q.2 Who is Teja Sajja?

ans. Teja was a South Indian film actor from India. He usually appears as a part of an Indian Telugu Movie. Also, Social media celebrities and Modal.

Q.3 What is the Age of Teja Sajja Telugu Actor?

Ans. He is 27 years old. young.

Q.4 What is the Name of Teja Sajja’s Fathers?

Ans. Not Known.

Q.5 What is the Name of Teja Sajja’s Mother ?

Ans. Not Known