The importance of data-optimized social media strategy

Social media is no longer a digital haven reserved for funny memes and emojis. Organizations now know that the likes of Facebook, Tiktok, LinkedIn, and Twitter are very powerful platforms to publicize and promote their brands.

As a business on social media, you likely are focused on consolidating a vibrant digital presence on the major platforms with a larger eye on accruing an audience that you can convert into sales.

You want people to easily recognize your brand when they come online. You also want to build relationships with your audience, facilitating trust while enhancing your online reputation.

So which way do you go?

Importance of efficiency in social media marketing

Yes, the tradition on social business is loading your audience’s timeline with content. If you were a sports prediction, say advocating crypto bet football, you would have to post lots of content on how people can earn staking bitcoin on sports events.

But then, posting on social media doesn’t guarantee success. First, there is the competition battling it out heavily with you.

There are throngs of businesses on social media today. Your competitors have set up great marketing fronts all around Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, etc. contesting for a limited audience,

Given such massive competition for your target audience, it all makes sense that the way to strive is to stand out!

This involves producing impeccable and streamlined content that distinguishes you from the crowd.

The volume of content doesn’t directly translate to relevance. You have to be efficient as well, don’t you?

Therefore it becomes important to have a clear and computable picture of your social media performance.

Specifically, it is about replacing ambiguity with precision in your social media marketing by calculably measuring the effectiveness of your social media presence.

This is where social media analytics importantly come in!

What metrics should you aim for?

Now having laid the groundwork, let us talk about how effective data makes, as well as the edge it gives above your huge crowd of competitors.

The reality is that you can dedicate all your time to scraping all the data from your competitor’s social media pages – but with a thousand metrics to measure, which data should you watch out for in your social media analytics?

Some businesses keep a keener eye on engagement, reach, shares, audience size…

The type of metrics you target in your social media analytics largely depend on your marketing objectives.

Let us imagine we are an entertainment label promoting artists.

In that view, we would be more concerned about the reach of our content.

That is essentially the volume of audience we have in our social media following – and how they relate to our artists’ content.

But for B2B business, you know that your aspirations reasonably extend past just amassing an audience.

You will agree that it is practically more effective as a B2B business to have an audience size of 30 people on social media where 25 are actively buying your product than have an audience size of 1000 where only one is buying.

For most businesses, conversion is the endgame…

They are not on social media to aimlessly entertain, instead, thy are majorly to promote their brand and possibly make sales.

Therefore rather than ecstatically celebrating increased YouTube views, we should be looking more at how many people from social media eventually get to our shopping carts to buy.

With a clearly defined objective, you are better positioned to streamline your social media analytics, weeding out all the inconsequential social media metrics that are not aligned to our marketing objectives.

Of course, you need to regularly go through your dashboards to measure the progress of your social media endeavors. It helps if you have a dedicated analytics team that can always run through the data and know what holes you need to plug in your social media strategy.

Equipped with the right social media analytics, you gain enough insights on how to adapt your content to resonate better with your audience persona.

Many social media platforms allow you to access these report dashboards, giving you a more detailed and valid analysis of your followers on social media.

From your social media analytics, you can tell the profile, persona, and interest of your followers. With these analytics, you can tell what pulls your followers’ attraction, even identifying what captivates them more easily.

Having such information, you see it becomes much easier to form your social media strategy, construct your content after the interests of your audience, and ensure they actively engage with your content home furnishing brand.

Without data, you would just be spraying out content on social media, eagerly praying that one goes viral!