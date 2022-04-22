The Perfect Summer Hairstyles With Extensions

What is your favorite summer hairstyle? But if you don’t have one yet, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered with these 7 easy summer hairstyles you can make yourself!

These amazing hairstyles using human hair extensions will instantly make you feel lighter and more relaxed during the summer. Your hair will be pulled back from your face and body while looking adorable. That’s a two-for-one deal.

Continue reading to find your go-to summer hairstyle with remy human hair extensions!

1. Mermaid Waves With Remy Human Hair Extensions

Megan fox wore wet-n-wavy mermaid waves like no one’s business at the VMAs and made jaws drop. This is one of the most popular wavy hairstyles to rock in summer.

You can look like a gorgeous siren using the remy human hair extensions in wavy texture for extra length and volume. Just remember to use a heat protection spray after installing the hair extensions. Leave around an inch of your hair untouched at the end and finish with a texturizing spray for a more natural look.

2. Twists Hairstyles With Real Human Hair Extensions

Twists are a summer style standard: they’re cute, easy to do, and flexible. Unlike a few other haircuts that use extensions, there is no twist to installing real human hair extensions to obtain this appearance.

Apply the extension as you would usually and curl your hair aggressively or smoothly, depending on the vibe you’re going for. Another advantage of this look is that it can be dressed up to sleek or casual and beachy – it’s entirely up to you.

After you’ve installed your real human hair extensions and curled your hair, take two one-inch-wide sections from the front of your face and twist them backward to meet at the back of your head.

You can make a braided twist by picking up pieces as you go or keeping with the sections you have. It is entirely up to you to secure the two pieces at the back of your head.

You can wear them in a tiny ponytail, plait them and let them hang down for a boho appearance, or use a statement clip.

3. Topknot With Human Hair Extensions

For various reasons, top knots are the best hairstyles to wear with hair extensions.

They’re simple. They’re fashionable. They’re adorable. They also conceal unkempt hair, which is always a plus. They’re also wonderful for covering those DIY bangs you may have produced after a few too many drinks.

Again, it is really simple to wear a top knot with your human hair extensions. Install your hair extensions as usual and pull the front section of your hair back into a messy bun.

4. High Ponytail With Halo Human Hair Ponytail Extensions

A ponytail might not sound novel when it comes to hairstyles with human hair extensions, but you haven’t seen us do it using Halo hair extensions. Styling clip in long human hair ponytail hair extensions into high ponytails are not as simple as you believe.

Instead of wrapping the Halo around your head, remove the wire entirely. Make a top-to-bottom segment of your hair and tie the bottom section into a short high ponytail. Push two bobby pins through either end of the Halo and one into the base of the ponytail, wrapping the Halo around it. To secure the halo, insert the other pin into the ponytail. Allow the remaining sections of hair to fall and knot them around the smaller ponytail, leaving an inch of hair out. To cover the hair tie, wrap the leftover section around the ponytail base and secure it with a bobby pin.

A side note: If you have thin hair, skip the sectioning entirely and put your hair into a high ponytail and wrap the Halo around it.

5. High Bun with Human Hair Ponytail Extensions

The high bun is one of the most unusual hairstyles you can achieve with hair extensions. At first glance, this may appear to be in the “too difficult” category, but we can tell you that it is rather simple.

Unlike most messy buns, which take many hours to perfect, achieving a classy high bun is relatively simple.

So, how do you make a high bun using ponytail extensions? Ponytail extensions work best for this look because it adds volume to the bun.

Wrap the ponytail length around the base and secure loosely with a hair tie after your hair is up. Take a few odd pieces and pin them haphazardly around the bun to create a disheveled look. Take a few pieces to frame your face and some strands for the back of your neck.

6. Retro Waves with Human Hair Extensions

Retro waves, the ultimate refined style, are the most dreamy hairstyles when matched with hair extensions. Retro water waves never truly went away and are the go-to hairstyle for spring and summer. Hair volume is the secret to these smooth waves, hence using human hair extensions is the secret.

After installing your human hair extensions, divide your hair into three large pieces. Wrap the hair over a wide barrel curler, maintaining it flat as you go. Remember, the key to achieving this style’s smooth, flowing wave. So keep your hair flat and avoid twisting or bunching it around the barrel. Repeat for all regions, then spritz with a lightweight holding spray with a polished finish. Brush the curls with a tangle teaser and wide-tooth comb after applying a tiny amount of anti-frizz product to the mid-lengths and ends. Brushing is also important for this look since it ensures that your waves are big and bouncy rather than tight ringlets. Finish with some winged eyeliner and your favorite red lipstick.

7. Textured Waves With Human Hair Extensions

Textured waves are the bad girl version of retro waves, ranging from sweet to spicy. Textured waves using human hair extensions are simple to achieve. If your remy human hair extensions already have waves, you don’t need to curl them! After all, this style is all about bedhead and ‘the morning after’ eyeliner.

The only 3 things to remember, twist your hair down while wrapping it around the curls. This adds a layer of texture.

The other thing is to curl only the mid-lengths and ends of your hair, leaving a little section at the bottom untouched for a natural look. The final step is to switch the direction of the curls as you go. Always begin by curling your hair away from your face. Curling inward around your face gives the appearance of your face too drawn in. Curling your hair outward around your face, on the other hand, lifts and accentuates your features. Then, for the following portion, alternate the direction of the curl toward your face and vice versa until you’re through.

After that, brush the curls out with your fingertips and add a generous amount of texturizing spray. Curl your hair away from your face in the front.

Conclusion

You are forgiven for believing that your options for hairstyles with remy human hair extensions are restricted. When it comes to hairstyles with hair extensions, there is no limit if you use human hair extensions like Halo extensions.

Unlike other hair extensions, Halo extensions do not require clunky clips or binding to specific parts of the hair. This means you can move and alter them to achieve the appropriate look.

You can create the perfect summer hairstyle by shopping at Halo Couture for the best real remy human hair extensions, including the versatile Halo extensions!