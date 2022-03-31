To Whom’ Makeup Expert’ Ariel Tejada Is Dating? His Career, Net Worth

Being the makeup artist of one of the most adored celebrities, Kylie Jenner is not a simple assignment. Ariel Tejada is among those remarkable makeup artists who have been improving the attractiveness of women and has been producing numerous makeup looks on Kylie for her events, presentations, and every day as well.

He also was included in the reality program titled Life of Kylie where he was introduced as her makeup artist. With his uttermost efforts in the fashion sector, he has gathered over 1.9 million admirers following.

However, he hasn’t yet spoken about his dating life in public, and all of his followers are really anxious to know about his partner. There has been a rumor surrounding his sexual orientation, but it isn’t required that a man who likes cosmetics and performs makeup be homosexual.

Talented makeup specialist went to Brooklyn HighSchool of the Arts to continue his love for cosmetics. While pursuing the road of desire, he became the makeup artist for Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and emerged into the spotlight.

Along with Kardashian and Jenner, he has done makeup for several well-known artists such as Naya Rivera, Lilly Ghalichi, Kim Zolciak, and Kylie’s siblings Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

His source of encouragement for his interest is famed makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Tejada also conducts a workshop on how to obtain J. Lo’s glowy cosmetics appearance. He is also immensely popular on Instagram, with more than 1.3 million followers.

At the age of nineteen, Ariel’s art was included in various renowned fashion publications such as ‘Vogue Italia’ and ‘ELLE.’

Kylie Jenner saw Tejada’s ability on Instagram and encouraged him to collaborate with her. According to Tejada, who spoke to Allure Magazine about his reaction to Kylie Jenner texting him, “He said,” I replied, “This is late!” I thought when I got the message since I was on the road and didn’t respond until 14 minutes later.

There’s no way you’re going to answer me! I said, ‘I’m accessible anytime you need me.’ As a last resort, I offered to fly out the next day and gave her my mobile phone number. As a result, I made travel arrangements to see her in Los Angeles and waited for her reply..”

By working with billionaires like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, Tejada has been able to amass large sums of money. In addition, he has made money through advertising cosmetics and beauty products. He is believed to have a net worth of roughly $2 million as of 2021. When it comes to money, his biggest source is his work as a makeup artist.

Ariel was born on May 29, 1995, in New York City, New York, according to a wiki source. The twenty-three-year-old native American was born under the astrological sign of Gemini. Ariel’s fame is mostly derived from his professional endeavors, hence little information about his upbringing and parents has surfaced. At 5’10”, he’s taller than the average person.

Nowhere does it say that a man who likes to wear make-up and does make-up is automatically homosexual. After all, your face is a blank canvas, and a makeup artist is a painter. It may simply be his passion!

As for Ariel’s sexual orientation, it’s impossible to presume that he’s straight just because he hasn’t acknowledged who he is.

According to her Instagram post, the Jenner-Kardashian makeup artist is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. According to Wikipedia, he is of mixed race and American nationality.