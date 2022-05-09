Tom Read Wilson Wiki, Biography, Age, Girlfriend, Career, Networth And Facts

Tom Read Wilson Wiki, Biography, Age, Girlfriend, Career, Networth & Facts

Tom Read Wilson was born on the 12th of November, 1986 in England and, by profession, the actor is famous as the actor in Jayson Bend: Queen and Country (2013), The Gays Days (2020), and Celebs Go Dating (2016). He is a graduate of The Royal Academy of Music (2011) and Rose Bruford. Celebs Meet Tom Listen to Wilson’s authentic voice. As it turns out, Tom’s voice actually exists. The elegantly spoken receptionist isn’t in the middle of a stage appearance and is one the most opulent voices on television. He was born the grandson, son and great-grandson to teachers of Bradfield College and later moved to close by Pangbourne College. His net worth ranges between 100k (PS73,300) and $1 million (PS733,000).

Real Name Tom Read Wilson Nickname Tom Profession Actor Famous For Queen and Country (2013), The Gays Days (2020) Instagram Click Here Wife/Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 34 Years Height In centimeters- 157 cm

In meters – 1.97 1 m

In Feet Inches-6.6″ Weight In Kilograms- 75 kg

In Pounds- 130 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 12th November 1986 Birth Place Berkshire Zodiac sign N/A Nationality British School Name Not Known College Name Royal Academy of Music (2011), Rose Bruford Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings N/A Children Not Known Career Source Of Income Movies Appeared In Queen and Country (2013), The Gays Days (2020) Networth Income $100,000 (PS73,300) and $1m (PS733,000) Followers 337.4K Followers Total Views Not Known

