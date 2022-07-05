Tommy Zizzo – Erika Jayne’s Son – Is Secret

A New York City police officer, Tommy Zizzo, is the son of Erika Jayne and the renowned actress, who was born in 1994.

Schooling And Adolescence

Tommy Zizzo’s father, Thomas Zizzo, divorced his mother in 1996 and moved to Los Angeles. Tommy was a little over a year old when his mother was transferred to a new facility.

He is also the founder of the Hunk Mansion strip club and the Pure CRO online company. Erika and Thomas Girardi were married in 1999. Thomas Girardi is an attorney. There are issues concerning Tommy’s lack of contact with his biological father Thomas since he has never met him.

When Thomas Rhodes decided to become a police officer in Los Angeles in 2016, he had already attended the Rhodes School and New York College.

A Career In Law Enforcement

Many of Tommy’s close friends and family members had expressed their concern about how dangerous the city may be, so he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a police officer. As soon as he graduated from the LAPD Academy, he was employed by New York City and since then has worked in both New York and Los Angeles.

A fellow LAPD Academy student apparently had a two-year relationship with Tommy before they broke up. He seems to be single and unmarried at the moment.

Hobbies And Other Pastimes Fall Under This Umbrella

As a football, soccer, and lacrosse player throughout elementary and secondary school, Tommy maintained his athletic pursuits at the academy, where he excelled in the sport of football. His favorite performers and actresses are Will Smith and Nicole Kidman, whose roles in “Seven Pounds” and “Moulin Rouge!” are among his all-time favorites.

Tommy Zizzo Teamed Up With Erika Jayne And Thomas Girardi

His musical tastes have evolved from his early days of listening to hip hop, with artists like Nile Rodgers and John Newman among his favorites.

Tommy has chosen to work for himself and give back rather than depend on his parents’ wealth, despite the fact that his stepfather’s fortune exceeds $30 million. Philanthropist and active member of the community: that’s what he is.

Net Worth And Visual Appeal

Tommie is now 25, has short brown hair and blue eyes, is 1.75 meters (5ft 9ins) tall, and he weighs around 150 pounds. He is now 25 years old (68kgs). As of this writing, Erika’s net worth is at more than $5 million, while his is at least $200,000.

Erika Jayne, Do You Know Tommy’s Mother?

On July 10, 1971, Erika Nay Girardi was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA as a Cancer, and she is an American citizen. The song “Roller Coaster,” which was billed to her and peaked at number one on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart in 2007, is one of her many notable singing and acting credits.

Renee Chahoy, Erika’s mother, divorced her father before she was gone, and she was raised by her mom in Atlanta by herself. After her mother Renee married a different man, things were better for Erika, who characterized her mother as aggressive and even assaulted her in public when she was a little girl.

The second divorce allowed Erika to meet her biological father, despite the fact that she had already divorced him once.

When she finished high school, she moved to New York City to pursue her acting and singing career. She met Tommy’s father, Thomas Zizzo, who was a member of The Flirts, a prominent female band, at a Manhattan pub where her father was a DJ. They were married in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Los Angeles in 1995 after Erika accompanied Tommy there.

A number of television and film roles followed, including her debut appearance on the program “Law & Order” as the show’s first-ever death victim.

1995 and 1996 saw her in “Alchemy” and “Lowball,” while 1997 saw her as Cindy Butterworth in an episode of “High Incident,” a police drama.

She apparently started singing professionally in 2007 after becoming bored with her marriage to lawyer Thomas. “Roller Coaster” was released on January 1, and she became an instant sensation. “One Hot Pleasure,” “Party People (Ignite the World),” and her 2012 blockbuster song “All Things Aside” were all smashes for her later in her career.

Her songs are seldom heard in films, however in 2009’s “Hit and Run,” 2011’s “American Summer,” and 2017’s “High Society,” they were all included.

Her song “Get it Tonight” was a collaboration with Flo Rida that peaked at No. 13 on the Dance & Electronic Streaming Songs chart in 2013. Both in “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens” and on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she starred as Tech Frances.

When her first single XXpen$ive was released on January 4th, 2017, it was an instant hit. On March 1, 2017, it was announced that Gleb Savchenko and her were the fourth duos to be eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars.”

With her husband, Erika has collected money for Habitat for Humanity as well as marched against the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in 2015.