Tracy Brabin Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Networth & Family And More

Tracy Brabin Biography

Tracy Lynn Brabin (born 9 May 1961) is an British TV writer, actress as well as a Labour and Co-operative politician who is mayor of West Yorkshire since the post was first established in May 2021. Brabin was born in Batley, Brabin was an actor and writer on television prior to her political career; performing in various British soaps, including Coronation Street, EastEnders, Casualty and Emmerdale. Brabin is still an MP (MP) of Batley and Spen but has stated prior to her election she’d like to retire as an MP. Tracy Brabin’s Wiki[ Tracy Brabin Wiki

Tracy Brabin Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth

Real Name Tracy Brabin
Nickname Tracy
Profession British actress, writer for television along with Labour and Co-operative politician
Popular for British actress, TV writer along with Labour and Co-operative politician
Instagram Click Here
Husband Name Richard Platt
Physical Status
Age Older than 59
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.67 M
  • In Feet Inches-5.9
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 110 lbs
Eye Color Brown
Hair Colour sky blue
Size of the Shoe 5 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 9 May 1961
Birth Place Batley, United Kingdom
Zodiac sign Taurus
Nationality United Kingdom
School Name Heckmondwike Grammar School
College Name Loughborough University
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not known
Mother Name Not known
Siblings [brother] Unknown
Children Name Nancy Eliza Platt, Lois Talullah Platt
Career
The Income Source Politician
The singer was seen in Unknown
Net Worth, Salary $1 Million $5 Million

Tracy Brabin Wiki

Tracy Lynn Brabin (born 9 May 1961) is an British actor, writer for television as well as a Labour and Co-operative politician who is the mayor of West Yorkshire since the post was created in May 2021. Brabin was elected to the post for Batley along with Spen in the by-election in October 2016 following the murder of former mayor Jo Cox. Brabin was born at Batley, Brabin was an actor and writer for television before he entered politics. He appeared in a variety of British soap operas like Coronation Street, East Enders, Casualty, and Emmerdale.

She is still an MP (MP) representing Batley and Spen but has stated prior to her election she would resign from the position of MP. She was appointed shadow Secretary of State Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport by Jeremy Corbyn in January 2020 replacing the former Vice Labour Chief of Staff Tom Watson.

Career path in the workplace

She was in EastEnders on EastEnders as Roxy Drake, The Ghost Hunter as Mrs. Oliver, Love + Hate as Gaynor and also on an episode of Midsomer Murders (“Dead Letters”, 2006).Brabin is known for her role as the clumsy waitress Sandra as David Jason in A Bit of a Do, Tricia Armstrong on Coronation Street from 1994 to 1997, and also as Ginny in three episodes from the Richard Harris show Outside Edge.

Brabin was Sarah duchess of York. In 2012 she played Maggie her mother, who discovers that she’s part of the aliens in the artist Shezad Dawood’s first film in the genre of sci-fi art-house films Piercing Brightness.

Tracy Brabin Early Life & Career

Brabin born Batley within the West Riding of Yorkshire and was educated through Heckmondwike Grammar School. She was a drama student in Loughborough University and gained a Master of Arts degree in screenwriting at the London College of Communication of the University of the Arts London in 2001.

Tracy Brabin’s Husband/Boyfriend and Family Information

Tracy Husband Name Richard Platt
Tracy Father’s Name Unknown
Tracy Mother’s Name Unknown

Tracy Brabin Profession & Networth Income

  • In her profession, she is an experienced British actress, writer for television along with a Labour and Co-operative politician
  • It is accessible about her Networth income of $1 Million between $5 and $1 Million.

Tracy Brabin Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

Tracy’s Instagram Please Click Here
Tracy’s tweet Go Here
Tracy’s facebook Please Click Here
