Trisha Kar Madhu Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Husband, Movies And More

This article we discuss Trisha Kar Madhu. She is an extremely popular Bhojpuri actress who is usually employed in the Bhojpuri film industry. Trisha Khan had her television debut in”Hum Hai Hindustani,” her first Bhojpuri movie “Hum Hai Hindustani”. In this film movie, we get to have to read Trisha Kar Madhu’s Biography Wiki, Age Height and weight, Boyfriend, Husband Films, & More.

What is Trisha Kar Madhu Real Name?

Trisha Kar Madhu’s actual title is Trisha Khan. She is usually seen in Bhojpuri films, and has worked in numerous films. She also was a part of Hum Hai Hindustani and her forthcoming films include Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke Jaani Dushman, Mukaddar. Her birthplace and grew in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Trisha Kar Madhu Biography, Wiki

Trisha Khan aka Trisha Kar Madhu was born on 2 September 1994 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. As of 2021, Trisha Kar Madhu’s age is 27 Years. Then, she finished her education in Mani School, Kolkata, and then completed her graduation in Ashutosh College Calcutta, India. Following that, she began modeling and auditioning for Movies and television Serials. Trisha Kar Madhu had her TV debut in her debut on the TV Serial “Hum Hai Hindustani”.

Trisha Kar Madhu MMS Video Viral

Who’s currently performing a lot of research due to one trending keyword on Google that is Trisha Kar Madhu video on MMS? Since her private video leak via social media and YouTube. According to the Latest News, Her MMS Video is Viral. In the video, she’s pictured with a boy . Because the video is going viral numerous people are asking questions of Trisha Kar Madhu and she has said that “aapkii sisttr ke Saath Koii shaadii, kr, aur Agle Din Suhaagraat Kaa Vidddiyo vaayrl kr be bddh’iyaa, lgegaa n “. Our Team This Source can not have the authority to confirm. I’m sharing this information as it’s Trends on Google as well as social media reports and news.

Trisha Kar Madhu Wiki, Age, Serials, Husband, Biography

Real Name Trisha Khan Nickname Trisha Kar Madhu Profession Actress Famous For Bhojpuri films Instagram Click Here Boyfriend Name N/A Physical Status Age 27 Years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In metersIn meters 1.67 1 m

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 4 US Personal Information Date of Birth 2 September 1994 Birth Place Kolkata, West Bengal Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name Ashutosh college Calcutta Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Pratima Kar Siblings – Career Source Of Income Bhojpuri films Appeared In “Hum Hai Hindustani” Net Worth, Salary Update Soon

Trisha Khan Biography, Age (Early Life)

Trisha Kar Madhu Actress is a renowned actor on television, and an actress who typically appears on Bhojpuri films. She is famous for her part as a character in “Hum Hai Hindustani” movies and her upcoming films are Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Jaani Dushman, Mukaddar. Her birthplace and grew in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Trisha Kar Madhu Vicky Bio report highlights the principal facts and details of the rising actress in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actress was born in Kolkata, Trisha Kar Madhu was originally a part of Bengali film. Bengali film industry. However seeking opportunities recognition and success, she made her own niche in the Bhojpuri film industry. Through the years the actress has done well and is now acknowledged as a promising talent in the field.

Trisha was first introduced to acting in 1999 acting as Gayatri’s friend in Tamil movie Jodi. She wanted to be an expert in criminal psychology, but she later made the decision to pursue acting as her profession. She was awarded various titles, like Miss Salem in 1999, Miss Madras Competition in 1999, Miss Chennai in 1999 in 1999, and Miss India Beautiful Smile in 2001.

Trisha Kar Madhu Family (Mother, Father Name)

Trisha Kar Madhu, born September 2nd, 1994. She was born in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Bengali girl is celebrated her birthday on September 2 every year. Presently, Trisha age is 27, at the time of 2021.

Trisha Kar Madhu (Bhojpuri Actress) Physical Appearance

Her birth date was the 2nd September, 1994. She was born on the 2nd of September 1994 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Trisha Kar Madhu’s height stands at 5 7 inches, or 5 feet 7 inches. She began modeling shortly following her graduation. Her weight ranges from 55kgs and 121lbs.

Trisha Kar Madhu Boyfriend, Relationship

She is a Famous Bhojpuri Actress. According to reports, Trisha Kar Madhu is not involved in any relationship. The name of her boyfriend isn’t publicized because she doesn’t disclose her personal details with social media. This news source isn’t verified yet, but we have all the current information.

Some Amazing Facts About Trisha Kar Madhu

Does She Drink Alcohol? “Yes,”

Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.

Does She Smoked? “No”

Does She Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, She Eats and adheres to The Non-Veg Diet.

Trisha Khan fav. Actor Akshay Kumar

Social Media Profile

Facebook

Instagram

FAQ About Trisha Kar Madhu Biography

Q.1 Who is the Boyfriend of Trisha Kar Madhu?

Answer. As per information, Trisha Khan Serial Actress is not associated with anyone. The source of the news isn’t verified yet, but we will provide the most current information.

Q.2 Who is Trisha Kar Madhu?

ans. Trisha Kar Madhu is a TV artist as well as an actress who mostly is in Bhojpuri films. She also appeared in numerous films.

Q.3 What is the age of Trisha Kar Madhu?

ans. The age of Trisha Khan is 27.