It's Time To Think About Words

Udit Prakash Rai IAS Biography – Wiki, Age, Rank, Current Posting, HomeTown, Net Worth And M

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Udit Prakash Rai IAS Biography – Wiki, Age, Rank, Current Posting, HomeTown, Net Worth And M
1

Udit Prakash Rai Indian IAS Officer. He was the one who passed the UPSC exam. He was selected for the Indian Administrative Services. You can read the Uditprakash Rai IAS biography, Wikipedia, HomeTown and current postings.

Uditprakash Rai IAS Biography Wiki, About and Profile

He was ranked 25 after he passed the UPSC Civil Service examination in 2007. Udit Prakash Rae passed the Examination on the second attempt. Udit Prakash Rai also scored top marks in the 12th class examinations of the Uttar Pradesh State Board. Udit Prakash Ra IAS received his convocation as an Electrical Engineer from the Birla Institute Of Technology, Pilani. He was also a former Deputy Commissioner for South Andaman and Commissioner for GST. His current position is Director Education Delhi Govt.

Uditprakash Rai IAS Family. Father, Mother’

The family details of ‘Udit Prakashrai IAS are not known. He did not reveal any details about his family.

Udit Prakash Rai IAS Age, Height, Weight, Appearance

The Udit Prakashrai IAS Age is unknown. We will soon update the Uditprakash Rai IAS Height, Weight, and Physical Appearance.

Real Name Udit Prakash Rai
Also known as Udit Prakash Rai IAS
Profession IAS Officer
Known For Not known
Hobbies Not known
Tattoo Not known
Physical Status
Age Not known
Height Not known
Weight Not known
Measurement of the Body Not known
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Black
Personal Information
Date Of Birth Not known
Birthplace Not known
Zodiac sign Not known
Religion Hindu
Ethnicity Asian
Current Residence Delhi, India
Hometown Not known
Nationality Indian
School Name Local School
College Name Birla Institute for Technology, Pilani
Qualifications Degree in Electrical Engineering
Family Profile
Father Name Not known
Mother Name Not known
Brother Name Not known
Sister Name Not known
Marital Status Married
Career
Source of Income Government Salary
Appeared in Not known
Net Worth Not estimated Yet
Social Websites
Facebook CLICK HERE
Twitter Click HERE
Instagram CLICK HERE

Uditprakash Rai IAS Net worth, Total Assets and Source of Income

Udit Prakashrai IAS Net Worth has not been estimated. He is a professional who earns a good amount. We do not know his Total Assets and Source of Income. We will soon update all information about Udit Prakashrai IAS Biodata.

Uditprakash Rai IAS Career, Qualification, and Education

Udit Prakash Ra was an intelligent student. He has always served the nation and society. This is the only job that allows you to work freely for society. Udit Prakash Ra completed his graduation from Birla Institution of Technology, Pilani. He has a degree as an Electrical Engineer.

Strategy for UPSC Examinations – IAS Udit Prakash Rai

Udit Prakash Ra believes that anyone can be a civil servant. Your future does not depend on your past. It doesn’t really matter what you score on your school exam, even if it doesn’t affect your graduation. You can achieve your goal if you score half the marks on the exam. He said that if you score high marks in interviews but not in the main examination, you will be able to clear the exam.

FAQs about Udit Prakashrai IAS Biography

Q. Q. Does Udit Prakashrai IAS smoke?

Ans. Not known.

Q. Does Udit Prakash Rai IAS drink alcohol?

Ans. Not known.

Q. Who is Udit Prakash Rai .

Ans. An Indian IAS Officer.

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.