Udit Prakash Rai IAS Biography – Wiki, Age, Rank, Current Posting, HomeTown, Net Worth And M

Udit Prakash Rai Indian IAS Officer. He was the one who passed the UPSC exam. He was selected for the Indian Administrative Services. You can read the Uditprakash Rai IAS biography, Wikipedia, HomeTown and current postings.
He was ranked 25 after he passed the UPSC Civil Service examination in 2007. Udit Prakash Rae passed the Examination on the second attempt. Udit Prakash Rai also scored top marks in the 12th class examinations of the Uttar Pradesh State Board. Udit Prakash Ra IAS received his convocation as an Electrical Engineer from the Birla Institute Of Technology, Pilani. He was also a former Deputy Commissioner for South Andaman and Commissioner for GST. His current position is Director Education Delhi Govt.
The family details of 'Udit Prakashrai IAS are not known.
The Udit Prakashrai IAS Age is unknown.
Udit Prakashrai IAS Net Worth has not been estimated.
Uditprakash Rai IAS Career, Qualification, and Education
Udit Prakash Ra was an intelligent student. He has always served the nation and society. This is the only job that allows you to work freely for society. Udit Prakash Ra completed his graduation from Birla Institution of Technology, Pilani. He has a degree as an Electrical Engineer.
Strategy for UPSC Examinations – IAS Udit Prakash Rai
Udit Prakash Ra believes that anyone can be a civil servant. Your future does not depend on your past. It doesn’t really matter what you score on your school exam, even if it doesn’t affect your graduation. You can achieve your goal if you score half the marks on the exam. He said that if you score high marks in interviews but not in the main examination, you will be able to clear the exam.
