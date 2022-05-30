Varun Sardesai Wiki, Biography, Age, Shiv Sena, Contact Number, Wife, Birth Date And More

In this piece, we discuss Varun Sardesai, an Indian politician who hails from Maharashtra. He is the current Director of Government for the Yuva Sena party. 28-year-old Varun serves as a secretary for the Yuva Sena and his cousin Aditya Thackeray. The article below describes Varun Sardesai’s life. we are going to read Varun Sardesai’s Wiki Biography, Biography and Age. Shiv Sena Contact Number, Sister, Wife, Birth Date, Pictures and More.
Varun Sardesai Wiki
Varun is born September 23, 1993 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Varun is also the cousin and brother to Aaditya Thackeray, the President of Yuva Sena. Varun is a General Secretary of Yuva Sena. At the time of writing Varun’s age was 28 , which is a significant milestone. Sardesai is always featured in various news channels and has an additional security Y+.
Varun Sardesai Biography, Wiki
|Real Name
|Varun Sardesai
|Nickname
|Varun
|Profession
|Secretary of the Yuva Sena Party
|Famous For
|General Secretary of Yuva Sena
|Click Here
|Wife Name
|N/A
|N/A
|Marital Status
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|28 Years
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Light Brown
|Shoe Size
|8 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|23 September 1992
|Birth Place
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri
|College Name
|Mumbai
|Qualifications
|MS Civil Engineering
|12th Percentage
|94%
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|N/A
|Mother Name
|N/A (Home Maker)
|Siblings
|Brother: 1 younger
|Career
|Source Of Income
|MS Civil Engineering
|Post Name
|President of Yuva Sena
|Net Worth, Salary
|N/A
Varun Sardesai Family (Mother, Father Name)
He is Secretary of the Yuva Sena Party and General Secretary of Yuva Sena. His birthdate was September 23, 1992 , in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Varun’s father’s name and mother’s name aren’t mentioned in these blogs. we will update the information and provide some details about Varun Sardesai.
Varun Sardesai Education
Varun completed his schooling in Mumbai and also completed an MS in Civil Engineering at the Columbia University.
Varun Sardesai Age, Height, Birthday
Varun’s age was 28 at the time of 2021. His height is 5 feet and 6 inches. His birthday is celebrated on September 23, 1992.
Some Amazing Facts About Varun Sardesai
Sardesai is secretary for Sardesai is a Secretary of the Yuva Sena party from Mumbai, Maharashtra.
He also completed an MS in Civil Engineering from the Columbia University.
He is celebrating his birthday on September 23, 1992.
Varun is a General Secretary of Yuva Sena.
In the year 2021 Varun’s birthday, he was at present 28 years old.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.