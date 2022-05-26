Vasisht Umesh Wiki ( Child Actor) Age, Height, Birth Place, Family, Movies, Net Worth And More

Vasisht Umesh Wiki Vasisht Umesh is an incredibly well-known person already, and people have been curious about him. But now all of the world is looking for Vasisht Umesh. The entire social media landscape is full of information about Vasisht Umesh. Many want to know more about his private life such as his family, net worth, and his earnings and others want to be aware of his professional activities. The website “A Real News” has published a range of details.

Who is Vasisht Umesh?

Vasisht is an acclaimed Indian kid actor. He is primarily within the South film industry. Vashisht Umesh is an Indian child actor who is best known for his character Josmon on the movie Minnal Murali (2021). He has also appeared on Sanskrit films. In 2019, he had his debut as an actor with “Love Action Drama”. All fans should read this article to learn more about Vasisht Wiki Biography age, early Life and more here.

Vasisht Umesh Wiki, Age, Birth Place, Lifestyle

Vasisht is a well-known Indian young actor. He is primarily within the South film industry. He began his name by acting. Born in Kerala, India. The date of birth and his age are not included in this article. He is currently resident within Kerala, India. He was enrolled in school at his home town. In the year 2019, he made his debut as an actor in the role of a young actor in the “Love Action Drama”. He also played on”Madhurasmitham” in the year 2019 “Madhurasmitham” film in 2020. His social media profiles have a huge fan base as well as millions of users. If you want to know more on Vasisht Umesh Wiki, keep to read this post.

Vasisht Umesh Wiki/BIO, Profession, Girlfriend

Real Name Vasisht Umesh Nickname Vasisht Profession ChildActor Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend Name Unknown Physical Status Age Not yet known Height (Approx.) Not yet known Weight (Approx.) Not yet known Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth Unknown Birth Place Kerala, India Current City Kerala, India Zodiac sign Unknown Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Name Unknown College Name Not yet known Qualifications Pursuing School Family Profile Father Name Umesh P Mother Name Jyothi Umesh Sibling’s Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Movies Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Vasisht Umesh Biography (Profession, Early Life)

Vasisht Umesh Family (Mother, Father, Uncle, Siblings)

Vasisht Is an Indian model and actor in the film industry. His father’s name is Umesh P. His Mother’s Name is Jyothi Umesh. The information about his siblings isn’t accessible. If you’re looking for more information regarding Vasisht Umesh’s Wiki profile, Girlfriend, Affair then continue reading this article.

Vasisht Umesh Relationship (Girlfriend, Wife)

Everyone who is die-hard admirers of Vasisht who are all avid users of Keep the article and are aware of the details of his Love Story, affair, Girlfriend Name as well as his wife’s Name here. According to the source of information, Vasisht’s status as a relationship is not married. His girlfriend’s name isn’t visible at this time. We’ll update you shortly.

Movies List

Love Action Drama (2019)

Madhurasmitham (2020)

Minnal Murali (2021)

Some Amazing Facts About Vasisht Umesh

Vasisht began his career as an actor in his early years as a child. There are more Instagram followers than the official account. He also appeared as a character in Sanskrit films.

Favorite

Does He Drink Alcohol? “No”

Does He Love Dogs? “No”, He Loves Dogs.

Does He Smoked? “No”

Does He Eat Non-VEG? “No”, He Eats and adheres to his Non-Veg Diet.

Social Media Accounts

Instagram

Facebook

FAQ About Vasisht Umesh Wiki

Q.1 Who is the Girlfriend of Vasisht Umesh?

Ans. Update Soon

Q.2 Who is Vasisht Umesh?

Answer. Vasisht was a South Indian child actor from India.

Q.3 What is the Age of Vasisht Umesh?

Ans. His age isn’t mentioned.

Q.4 Which is Vasisht’s father?

Ans. The name of his father is Umesh P.

Q.5 Which is Vasisht’s mother?

A. His mother’s name is Jyothi Umesh.