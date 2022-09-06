Victoria Ekanoye Biography, Wiki, Age, Parents, Boyfriend, Ethnicity, Children, Career, Net Worth, And More

Actress Victoria Ekanoye hails from the United Kingdom. She is well-known for her performance as Angie Appleton on the British soap opera Coronation Street. As Kate Bennett, she has made an appearance in multiple episodes of Doctors as well as the Almost Never series. In the year 2022, she had a performance as Miranda Priestley in the fourth episode of the eleventh season of Death in Paradise.

At this time, her devoted followers are looking into Victoria Ekanoye’s parents’ cultural background. Who exactly are the parents of Victoria Ekanoye? You can obtain all facts about Victoria Ekanoye.

Breast cancer in Victoria Ekanoye

On November 8, 2021, Victoria Ekanoye was given a diagnosis of breast cancer; nevertheless, she was able to avoid treatment for the disease thanks to the fact that she breastfed her son.

Siblings and Parents of Victoria Ekanoye

Bury, which is located in Greater Manchester, England, is the location where Victoria Ekanoye was born to her parents. The names of her parents have not yet been added anywhere.

The Nigerian-born Victoria Ekanoye is a British citizen.

The race of Victoria Ekanoye is known to be black. She was born in Bury, which is located in Greater Manchester, England, and her family has been there for generations; as a result, she was awarded British citizenship.

Wiki, Age, Biography of Victoria Ekanoye

Victoria Ekanoye is an English actress who has garnered a lot of attention throughout the years. Her birth name, Adebisi Victoria M. Ekanoye, is the name that has brought her the most fame. On 11 December 1981, her birthplace was Bury, Greater Manchester, England.

As of the year 2022, Ekanoye will turn 40 years old. She is a citizen of the United Kingdom. There is no information regarding Ekanoye’s education to be found anywhere on the internet.

You can learn everything there is to know about Victoria Ekanoye’s background by reading this blog, including her parents’ names, her ethnicity, her age, her wiki, her biography, her boyfriend, her children, her career, and her net worth.

Real Name Adebisi Victoria M Ekanoye The Profession of English Actress Nick Name of Victoria The Age of 40 years Birthday 11 December 1981 Caste Not Known Sun Sign Sagittarius The Nationality is British Birthplace Bury, Greater Manchester, England The Residence London Status of marriage Un-Married Name of Boyfriend Jonny Lomas Having Children Theo Name of School Not Known Name of College Not Known

Boyfriend and children of Victoria Ekanoye

Victoria Ekanoye is single and has never been married. She is currently seeing Jonny Lomas in a romantic capacity. They recently celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple, which indicates that they have been together for a period of four years. She was fortunate enough to have a child in January of 2021, and he was given the name Theo.

Height and weight of Victoria Ekanoye

The height of 5 Feet 7 inches WEIGHT 59 Kg

Career of Victoria Ekanoye

The net worth of Victoria Ekanoye

Next, we are going to talk about how much money Victoria Ekanoye has. You are all probably wondering, given that she has a career as an English actress, how much money she makes. It is important that you understand that her wealth is approximately $1.1 million at this time.

