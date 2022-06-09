Vinod Dhamejani Wiki [Died] – Biography, Age, Profession, Career, Income And More

In this article we discuss about Jabardasth Varsha is an Indian film actress as well as an actress from India. Varsha was born and raised to Hyderabad. She was a part of a variety of Telugu films. She made her television debut in The Manyam Telugu movie in the year 2018. Prior to that, Varsha was in a variety of serials, but she did not become famous. If Varsha moves toZabardasther role, she is famous after these. Within the Telugu business, Varsha is also known as Zabardast Varsha.

Who is Jabardasth Varsha?

Zabardast Varsha is a Telugu model or film actress of Hyderabad, India. She was born in Hyderabad and brought to South India. According to reports Varsha’s age, she is at 24 as of 2020. She adheres to an Hindu religion. She went to school and was graduated from Hyderabad. She was a part of many Tamil, Telugu films also was a part of tv series.

Jabardasth Varsha Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

Jabardast Varsha’s birth date was 1995 , and currently, his age is around 25 as of the year 2020. She completed her schooling in Hyderabad and then completed her degree from Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu. She was employed in the mainly Telugu film industry. The first film she released that hit the box theaters was Manyam in the year of 2018.

Jabardast Varsha is famous Actress Stand-up Model, Actress, and comedian. She appeared on Telugu Comedy TV shows. She also appeared on numerous comedy shows such as Jabardasth and in numerous special events like CASH WOW, CASH. She has also appeared on Patas episodes of comedy on ETV and more. The viewers loved the chemistry between Jabardasth and Emmanuel.

Jabardasth Varsha Biography In Hindi

Jabardast Varsha kaa jnm 1995 meN huaa thaa aur ab unkii umr 2020 tk 25 saal hai / unhoNne apnii skuulii shikssaa haidraabaad meN kii aur haidraabaad, tmilnaaddu se snaatk kii pddh’aaii bhii puurii kii / unhoNne mukhy ruup se telugu philm udyog meN kaam kiyaa / vrss 2018 meN unkii phlii philm hittboNks oNphis sinemaa thii /

Wiki/BIO

Jabardasth Varsha is an acclaimed Model also known as Actress who lives in Andhra Pradesh. She is a young actress. She also completed the graduation ceremony of Andhra Pradesh. She relocated to Hyderabad in the year 2015 and was excited about films. She began her career on television shows. After that, she appeared in several Telugu and Tamil films. She appeared in the popular television shows like the Jabardasth burlesque in the year 2018. In 2018, she was part of the winners in the Jabardasth show.

Real Name Varsha (Madhavi) Full Name Jabardasth Varsha Profession Model, Actress Famous Role In Manyam Movie, 2018 Instagram Click Here Husband Name Not Known Physical Status Age 25 Years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters, 1.67 M

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 155 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth Not Known Birth Place Hyderabad Zodiac sign – Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Home Maker Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Movies, Acting Appeared In Movies Net Worth, Salary 1-2 Crore.

Jabardasth Varsha Wikipedia

Jabardast Varsha is an Indian film actress in the Telugu film industry. Her first top box office film is Manyam 2018, 2018. She made her television debut in a variety of tv shows, SHe got her first recognition when she appeared in the Telegu film Manyam.

Jabardast Varsha And Jabardasth Emmanuel Love Story

According to the information from the source, Jabardasth Emmanuel and Varsha Love Story were both famous in Hyderabad. Both of them were part of a number of Telugu films. Both made their television appearance with their Manyam Telugu movie in the year 2018.

Jabardasth Varsha Family (Mother, Father Name)

Varsha is a native of Hyderabad. The Tamilian girl celebrates her birthday each year in the December month. His father’s or mother’s name isn’t mentioned in this article.

Physical Appearance

Varsha’s height is five feet seven inches. She began modeling following her graduation. Her body weight is approximately 65kgs, and she weighs 145 lbs.

Unknown Facts About Jabardasth Varsha

Jabardast Varsha has been an Indian film actress in the Telugu film industry.

Her first hit box office film is Manyam 2018, which was released in 2018.

Jabardast Varsha’s Net Worth and income is as high as 2 crore.

She is obsessed with dogs.

Her most fav. actor from Bollywood Cinema is Akshay Kumar.

Jabardasth Varsha Social Media

Jabardasth Varsha Modelling Photos (Photo Gallery)

FAQ About Varsha Jabardasth

Q.1 When did Jabardasth Started?

Ans. The episode will air on February 7, 2013.

Q.2 Which is the best actor from the Jabardasth episodes?

Ans. The name of his father is Sudigali Sudheer.

Q.3 Who is Varsha Jabardasth?

Ans. Varsha Jabardasth’s real name was Madhavi however in their screen name, she’s has been referred to as Varsha. Varsha Jabardasth is an Telugu actress who plays the principal role in Jabardasth.

Q.4 How old is Varsha Bollamma?

Ans. She is aged 25 at the time of her death in 2020.

Q.5 Is Varsha Bollamma married?

Ans. Varsha Bollamma’s husband’s address isn’t listed in this article.

Q.6 Why Varsha Jabardasth Is So Popular?

Ans. As you are aware, Varsha Jabardasth is a well-known actor in Jabardasth episodes. His partner’s name is Immanuel.

Q.7 What Is The Official Account Of Jabardasth Actress Varsha Instagram?

Ans. The official link to the account to the Varsha Jabardasth Instagram is Click Here.