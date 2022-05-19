Vishal Nikam Biography, [Actor] Wiki, Age, Height, Lifestyle, Girlfriend, Family, Movies And More

Biography of Vishal Nikam: This article is about Vishal Nikam, a Marathi actor, model, and Gym Trainer. Vishal Balaso Nikoam is his real name, but he’s more commonly known as Vishal Nikam. He is a Marathi movie and television serials producer. Vishal is a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. In 2018, he made his acting debut in the movie “Mithun”. He is the future star in Marathi movies. He was a part of many films, short films, serials, and won numerous awards. We have provided more information about Instagram, Girlfriend Name, Facebook, Recent Photos, Family Photos.

Vishal Nikam: Who are you? [Actor]

Vishal Nikham Biography (Age. Height. Weight. Measurement)

He was born in Pune, Maharashtra on February 10, 1994. He completed his school education at NSV Vidyalaya Devikhindi and Khanapur. Vishal completed college at Baburao Gholap College in Pune. He is an actor, model and director from Pune, Maharashtra. He currently resides in Devikhindi Khanapur, Sangali. He is a follower of the Hindu religion.

His height is 5′ 11″ and his weight is 73kg. His body measurements are not known. His eyes and hair were both black. Continue reading to learn more about his Girlfriend and Personal Lifestyle.

Vishal Nikham Wiki/Bio – Age, Height, Girlfriend

Vishal Nikam Wiki (Birth Place, Career, Profession)

Vishal Nikiam Family (Mother Name, Father name)

Vishal was born at Pune, Maharashtra. Every year, Vishal celebrates his birthday. His father’s surname is Balaso Nikam, and his mother is Vijaya Nikam. Information about his sibling is not available. This Page also contains more information about his Lover Name and Love Story.

Vishal Nikiam Relationship Status (Girlfriend/Wife name)

All die-hard Vishal fans who are all Candidate Keep reading this article to learn his Love Story, Affair, and Girlfriend Name. A Social Media report states that his relationship status has not changed. The name of his girlfriend is not known. Continue reading to learn more about Vishal Nikam Biography and Personal Life Contact Number.

TV Serials

Saata Jalmachya Gathi

Dakkhancha Raja Jotiba

Movies List

Mithun (2018)

Dhumas

Vishal Nikham Social Media

FAQ More about Vishal Nikam Biography

Q. 1 Who Is Vishal?

Ans. Vishal, an Indian Marathi actor, model & trainer of gym equipment is a

Q. 2. Who is Vishal Nikam’s Girlfriend?

Ans. Vishal isn’t sure of the girlfriend’s name.

Q. 3 How Many movies Are Done By Vishal?

Ans. He is Worked in many movies.

Q. 4. What is the Official Vishal Instagram Account?

Ans. Vishal’s official account link is not available.

Q. 5. What is Vishal’s Networth Income Yearly?

Ans. Vishal’s net worth is $1 million (Approx. ).

Q. 6. What are the upcoming Show/movies of Vishal?

Ans. Vishal Nikham is the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 contestant. It will be released on 19 September 2021 by Colors Marathi.

Q. 7 How old is Vishal?

Ans. Vishal is 27 years old.

Q. 8 Is Vishal Nikam Married?

Ans. No, he is unmarried yet.