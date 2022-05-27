Vishali Kannadasan Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Networth And Facts

It's Time To Think About Words

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
0

Vishali Kannadasan Wiki The Wiki for Vishali Kannadasan: We everyone knows that Vishali is among the top adored Indian film actress and lyricist, and has a lot of followers on her social accounts. On this site, we share details about her private life as well as her health information, just like her family, biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth, and many other information you’d like to know.

Real Name Vishali Kannadasan
Nickname Vishali
Profession Indian film Lyricist/Actress
Famous For Indian film Lyricist/Actress
Instagram Go Below
Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 40 Years Approx
Height
  • In centimeters- 169 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.69 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5.8
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 58 kg
  • In Pounds- 117 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 6 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1980 Approx
Birth Place Tamilnadu, India
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Sister] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Income Source Indian Actress & Songwriter
Appear In Indian Actress & Songwriter
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Vishali Kannadhasan was born the year 1980 at Tamilnadu, India. She is an Indian Film Actress and Songwriter and was a major part of the Tamil film industry. She is a graduate of the local college and school of India. There isn’t any information available regarding her family or her husband’s name.

  • Vishali Kannadhasan was born the year 1980 at Tamilnadu, India.
  • In her profession, she’s an Indian film actress and songwriter.
  • She was mostly involved in the Tamil film industry.

Vishali Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known
Vishali Father’s Name Not Known
Vishali Mother’s Name Not Known

Vishali Kannadhasan was born the year 1980 from Tamilnadu, India. As a professional, she is an Indian Film Actress and Songwriter and was a major part of the Tamil film industry. She studies at the local school and college of India.

  • In her profession the actress is Indian actor and songwriter.
  • Her Networth Income is Not Known

