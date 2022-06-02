Vj Sunny Biography, [Actor] Wiki Age, Height, Career, Family, Girlfriend, Net Wort And More

Vj Sunny’s biography: We discuss about Arun popularly known as Vj Sunny. Sunny is an South Indian film and tv serial actor from Telangana. He is a regular within the Indian Telugu tv serials industry. He began his acting career with a television serial “Kalyana Vaibhogam” as a leading part.

He made his acting debut in the film “Sakala Gunabhi Rama” (2022). He is among the contestants on “Bigg Boss Telugu 5” presented by Nagarjuna. Read all the details on Vj Sunny Biography. Wikipedia, Instagram, Wiki, Facebook, Wife Films, Girlfriend and more. For everyone who is a Fan’s Keep read this article and learn all information here.

Who is Vj Sunny? [Telugu Actor]

He was an Famous Telugu Movie and tv serial actor. Born on the 17th of August 1989. He was born in Khammam, Telangana, India. He is primarily employed within the Tamil film industry. He made his acting debut in a TV serial “Kalyana Vaibhogam” as a principal part.

In the course of this series that he starred in, he gained a number of name recognition throughout Telugu states. For all fans, reading this article and learn about Vj Sunny Biography and Wiki, age the Early Years, as well as other information in this article.

Vj Sunny Wiki, Age, Birth Place, Lifestyle

Sunny is an Indian Tamil film actor from Telangana. He is a part of Telugu films and television serials. Sunny began the career of a vide jockey and later hosted several shows on the Maa Music Channel. He also served as an anchor for newscasts for a short period of time.

The birth date was the 17th of August 1989, in Khammam, Telangana, India. He will be 32 years old by 2021. The place he lives is Hyderabad, Telangana, India. He completed his education through Nirmala High School located in Khammam and later graduated from St Mary’s College, Hyderabad. His social media profiles have a huge following of fans with millions of fans. If you want to know more regarding Vj Sunny Biography, then keep to read this post.

Wiki/BIO, Profession, Girlfriend

Real Name Arun Known As Vj Sunny Nickname Sunny, Jay Profession Indian Telugu Movie Actor Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend Name Not yet known Physical Status Age 32 Years (2021) Height (Approx.) 5’9″ Weight (Approx.) 65 Kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 17 August 1989 Birth Place Khammam, Telangana, India Current City Hyderabad, Telangana, India Zodiac sign Aries Nationality Indian School Name Nirmala High School in Khammam College Name St Mary’s College in Hyderabad Qualifications Graduate in B.Com Family Profile Father Name Venkateshwarulu Mother Name Kalavathi Sibling’s Name Rajitha Devi (Sister) Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Many Telugu Serials, Movies Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Vj Sunny Biography (Profession, Early Life)

Sunny is an Indian actor who mostly performs in the Telugu serials and film industry. In the year 2017, Sunny made his acting debut in the Telugu television industry by appearing in the TV show ‘Kalyan Vaibhogam’. In this series Sunny earned him a number of names across Telugu states.

Sunny began working as a video jockey . He later hosted shows on the Maa Music Channel. He also was an anchor for newscasts for a short time. He made his acting debut in the film “Sakala Gunabhi Rama” (2022). Go through Vj Sunny Biography and Wiki in Hindi as well as the name of his girlfriend here.

Vj Sunny Family (Mother, Father, Uncle, Siblings)

Sunny was a well-known Telugu Movie Actor. His father’s name is Venkateshwarulu and his mother’s Name is Kalavathi. There is a sister who’s surname is Rajitha Devi. If you are looking for more information regarding Vj Sunny Biography, Girlfriend, Affair read on this article.

Vj Sunny Relationship (Girlfriend, Wife)

Everyone who is die-hard admirers of Vj Sunny who is a regular user of keep reading this article and get to know his Love Story relationship, affair, girlfriend Name, wife’s Name and more on this page. According to the source of information Sunny’s status as a relationship is single. His girlfriend’s name isn’t visible at this time. We’ll be updating you in the near future.

Movies List

Sakala Gunabhi Rama (2022)

TV Serials

Kalyana Vaibhogam (2017)

Some Amazing Facts About Vj Sunny

Sunny began working in the Telugu television serial Industry. More followers follow him on Instagram’s official account. His acting debut was in his debut in the Tamil movie “Sakala Gunabhi Rama” in 2022.

Favourite

Does He Drink Alcohol? “No”

Does He Love Dogs? “No”, He Loves Dogs.

Does He Smoked? “No”

Does He Eat Non-VEG? “No”, He Eats and is following his Non-Veg Diet.

