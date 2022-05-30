VM Singh Wiki – Biography, Lifestyle, Bio, Birth Place, House, Property Details And More

Biography of VM Singh Wiki In this article, we discuss VM Singh who is his name as the leader of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor party and is also the candidate for 13th Lok Sabha, Affiliated Indian National Congress (INC) Constituency- Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh). In the tractor parade that took place in Delhi the repercussions of violence is beginning to show on the farmers’ movement. It is reported that the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan disengaged from the group. The leader of the farmers VM Singh announced the latest developments.

Who Is VM Singh?

Sardar VM Singh is the president of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor party. The party is currently in favor for the Farmer Protest in Delhi. The leader of the farmer movement VM Singh announced that his group is being removed from the movement of farmers. As per VM Singh that the movement won’t continue in this manner. We will steer the movement in the correct direction. We’re not here to crucify or punch people.

VM Singh Biography [Farmers Protest]

For the past couple of months, agitation of farmers protesting against the new laws on agriculture (Farms Law 2020) has been ongoing. After the violence that occurred during Tractor Rally on Republic Day The National Farmers’ Organisation as well as the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) have ended the protests. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee’s VM Singh announced the termination this movement. Soon after it was announced that the Bharatiya Kisan Union also ended the movement.

VM Singh Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

VM Singh was born 1971 , and at present, he is 49 as of 2020. He attended school at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh & finished his degree from Delhi University, New Delhi with a B.Com (Hons). His political career began with the rank of farmer’s leader.

VM Singh Birth Place

He was originally from Uttar Pradesh State and is an alumnus with a B.Com (Hons). If you’re looking to find VM Singh Wiki, then check the entire article here.

VM Singh Lifestyle – Political Career

Sardar V . M. Singh began the political journey in the year 1991 and was elected to the Parliament in 2009 for the Indian National Congress (INC) Constituency – Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh). VM Singh has been a candidate in on the Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket two times. He leads the Congress. VM Singh has been a candidate in his way into the Lok Sabha elections from Pilibhit against his sister Maneka Gandhi in 2009 and his niece Varun Gandhi on an Congress ticket. In both instances VM Singh was faced with defeat. In a press conference on how to make the noise border more secure, VM Singh said that the way that police officers were brutally attacked during the riots in Delhi in the course of the parade and completely stripped of their the law, they’re very grieved. He added that the manner in which the flag of one particular religion was raised over the Red Fort, he is as well sad.

VM Singh Daughter/Son – Criminal Record

There are 3 criminal cases against them , which are listed the following information. See the section below here

3 charges relating to criminal intimidation (IPC Section 506)

1 charge is related to theft (IPC Section 379)

VM Singh Property Details (Personal Wealth)

Total assets at present are the amount of Rs. 6,32,15,66,925 (632 Crore). Current liabilities amount to Rs.Rs 39.35.858 (39 Lakh).

V.M. Singh Wikipedia [Wife Name]

Viem SiNh is the President of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor party. He is also a native of Lucknow. He begins his career as a farmer leader INC Party.

Sardar V M Singh Family (Mother, Father Name)

Sardar V M Singh was born in 1971 in Uttar Pradesh, The famous farmer leader’s birthday is celebrated each year during January. The name of his father or the name of his mother is not mentioned in this article.

Physical Appearance

His height stands at 5’7″. Kodihalli is in politics following his graduation. Her weight is about 80kgs, and 176 pounds.

Some Amazing Facts About Sardar V M Singh [Richest Candidate]

Sardar V M Singh Born and raised in India. He is age 49 in 2020.

He is currently in the spotlight with news spreading across social media that he’s protecting Farmer.

Sardar V M Singh kept his entire personal information hidden and always avoid Social Media.

Sardar VM Singh Latest News

As with the general population and farmers, leaders from the farming community are dissatisfied with the violence that has been that has been enacted by the farmers’ tractor parade in Delhi. Farmers’ chief VM Singh announced that the movement was on the wrong path and urged people to get it off the track.

