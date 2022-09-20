The 5 best warzone trackers for tracking warzone stats

You may access your Call of Duty: Warzone stats in real time by using a Warzone tracker. MiniTool will share numerous Warzone metrics trackers with you in this post. To learn the Warzone stats of you or your buddies, just select one of them.

You can find the top 5 Warzone trackers in this article. They can teach you about your Warzone statistics as well as other things like match history, highlights, and Warzone performance.

1. cod. tracker.gg

You can also track the stats of Modern Warfare 2, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, Black Ops 4, Infinite Warfare, Black Ops 3, and WWII.

The steps listed below can be used to access Warzone stats online via cod.tracker.gg.

Visit the cod.tracker.gg main website. Hit Enter after entering the necessary details for your Activision ID, PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, or Battle.net accounts. The Warzone stats will then be tracked with its aid.

The Warzone mobile app also provides information on metrics, match history, and leaderboards.

Player Overview: It keeps tabs on your Battle Royale performance and plunders other game modes as you engage in them.

Recap of the Match: After every match, it examines the lobby you played in. As a result, it also functions as a Warzone lobby tracker.

Best Players & Squads: Following each match, it will receive crucial statistics about certain players and squads.

Step 1: In the same way, visit cod.tracker.gg’s website.

Step 2: Select Warzone Tracker from the Get the Apps menu. Click iOS & Android to continue if you want to download the app for smartphones.

Step 3: To download the app, click the Download Now option.

Step 4: To install the application, double-click Warzone Tracker – Installer.exe.

Step 5: The Warzone Tracker will instantly run after installation and identify your in-game account while you play. You can gain information about match history, performance, and games highlights as the UI is displayed.

2. wzranked.com

Wwzranked.com is a good option if you’re looking for a straightforward Warzone stat tracker. It is a COD tracking website. To begin, all you have to do is go to the website’s main page and input your user ID.

3. wzstats.gg

Another Warzone tracker online is wzstats.gg. It implies that checking the Warzone numbers does not require downloading and installing an app. Wzstats.gg makes it very simple to learn your Warzone stats and matches.

Step 1: Visit the COD tracker’s official website.

Step 2: Enter your username and password for your Activision, Call of Duty, PlayStation, Battle.net, and Xbox Live profiles in the search box.

Step 3: The Warzone metrics are then displayed.

4. mystats.gg

This Warzone stat tracker is available online and allows users to compare themselves to other players, search for users, examine leaderboards, view meta insights, and more. Visit the Warzone stats tracker’s official website to view the Warzone stats. After that, enter your login or Activision ID. You’ll then receive the outcomes.

Tips:

You can enter the username of your Xbox Live, PlayStation, Battle.net, or Activision ID in the search field, much like on cod.tracker.gg and wzstats.gg.

5. checkmategaming.com

All players can access their Call of Duty: Warzone tracker data when playing Warzone at Checkmate Gaming. For instance, there are two ways to view your Warzone data and assess how they stack up against your buddies. Stats can be accessed in two ways: first, by going to your profile and clicking on it; second, by going to the navigation menu and clicking the more option.

The Warzone stats can also be found online as an alternative. The next steps are shown in detail.

Visit the website checkmategaming.com. Select the platform on which you run Warzone from the drop-down option under “Choose a platform.” Click Search after entering the Gamertag.

More crucially, by using a public profile to search Call of Duty: Warzone, you can also view the Warzone stats of other players.

