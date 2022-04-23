What effect does the addition of catalyst have on the following reactions?

What are the effects of adding a catalyst on the following reactions? 1) The activation energy for the reverse reaction

b. Decreased

c. Not affected

2) The rate of forward reaction

b. Diminished

c. Not affected

3) The rate of the reverse reaction

b. Decreased

c. Not affected

4) The activation energy of the forward react

b. Decreased

c. Not affected

Explanation:

Activation energy refers to the energy that reactants need to create the intermediate state of transition and then become products.

Catalysts can be substances that alter the course of chemical reactions by lowering activation energies and thus increasing the rate of reactions. The products can also reach lower activation energies faster.

The chemical process where two reactions occur simultaneously, or at the same time, is called the equilibrium reaction. These are examples of equilibrium reactions:

A = B

Where A – B is the forward or direct reaction and A – B is reverse reaction (remember the inversed Arrow, from left to right).

A and B are the reactants for the direct reaction. On the other side, A and B represent the reactants, while A and A are the reactants in the reverse reaction. A. This means that A is the reactant in the forward reaction and product of reverse reaction. B, on the other hand, is the reactant in the reverse reaction and product of forward reaction.

The activation energy of the reaction is decreased by adding a catalyst, so the new activation energie for the forward and reverse reactions is lower.

1. The activation energy for the reverse reaction is reduced (option b. in the first question).

2. The forward reaction rate is higher (option a.of the second question).

3. The rate of the reverse reaction increases (option a.3 of the third question).

4. The activation energy for the forward reaction is reduced (option b. in the fourth question).

The addition of a catalyst reduces the activation energy of forward and/or reverse reactions and increases the rate of forward and/or reverse reactions.