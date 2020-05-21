What Is The Secret To Having Soft And Glowing Skin?

A lot of people with soft and glowing skin are those who are blessed with good genes, to begin with. It’s a lot easier to have nice skin when you don’t have acne or other skin issues, you have a normal skin type, etc.

However, it’s not like those of us who were not blessed with good genes are doomed to have dull, rough skin. Moreover, there are several ways that you should do to improve the complexion of your skin.

Rather than giving you one key tip, the “secret” to having soft and glowing skin. I want to list the different things you can do. It’s never one thing that really changes it all, isn’t it? It’s a lot of small changes that pile up with time.

Tips For Getting Glow

First, you need to take care of your diet and lifestyle in general. The skin is an organ you can see: if you eat poorly or drink/smoke regularly it will show on your face, and no skincare can fix that.

When it comes to food, after years of experimenting, these are the things that made a difference for me:

Processed foods are prohibited to get a fair complexion especially meats.

Drastically reduce the intake of sugar, including fructose derived from fruit. Eat fruits with lower amounts of sugar such as berries and avocados.

Supplement your diet with collagen powder and astaxanthin.

Reduce the number of carbs. Increase vegetable intake.

Cut as much as you can or even remove dairy fully if you’re willing to. Dairy is pretty bad for your skin.

When it comes to having soft skin exfoliation certainly plays a part. If you don’t exfoliate dead skin cells will build upon your face, making your skin texture worse.

Exfoliation is often either overlooked or overdone. It makes no sense to exfoliate once a month, but you also shouldn’t use a scrub every single day.

Another thing about which a lot you may know, but I want to keep repeating because there is always someone who wants to do that, is that you shouldn’t try to create homemade scrubs with sugar or salt or whatever. You need perfectly round granules for a good scrub, and sugar or salt particles are NOT perfectly round. They have minuscule sharp edges that could harm your skin.

Routine and Habits To Follow

Coffee and Chocolate: Not only they are antioxidants and promote cell growth but also they prevent harsh rays.

Stop or reduce alcohol: Alcohol makes your body and skin dehydrated leaving skin looking old and tired.

Laugh and stay happy. Distress yourself by movie/exercise or whatever you like. If you are unhappy, angry, frustrated, or sad, your face simply cannot look great. So make sure that you get yourself some peace of mind and happiness that is unshakeable.

I prefer doing workout 3/4 times a week no matter how busy I am.

Say no to makeup on the skin. Although, they are good for a short time if you want to look nice instantaneously. When you use makeup, never sleep with makeup on.

Get enough sleep: I sleep for around 8/8.5 hours every day

Skin Detoxing: This should be done regularly.

Apple- rich in antioxidants: helps to expel the free oxygen radicals from the body.

Pamper your face: Massaging your face a few times a week is actually good. You may know that stimulate the skin, the more glow you will get.

Multani mitti or fuller’s earth: popular for skin-cleansing benefits. For glowing skin, mix 2 tablespoons of Multani mitti with one tablespoon of sandalwood powder.

Potato juice: Rich with skin lightening qualities and regular application of the juice can give you an attractive and glowing skin.

You have to try to stay more hydrated to get glowing skin.

Always eat hygienic food that is less oily and give you some health benefits.

Moreover

For glowing skin, I would suggest you use a hyaluronic acid serum. Hyaluronic acid gives the skin a beautiful glowing look.

Unfortunately, not all products with hyaluronic acid are well formulated. I would probably say most products on the market only use it as a marketing ingredient, which means there isn’t actually enough of a % in the formulation for it to be effective.