Who Is Tom Selleck’s Son, If He Is? Kevin Selleck’s Life And Times

Tom Selleck’s adopted son goes by the name Kevin S. Shepard, while his true name is Kevin Shepard. Born in the United States in 1966, he is a member of the third generation of this family.

This page is solely the work of Biographypedia.org. There are no permissions for this article to be used on any other website or document. The DMCA protects copyright. Detection of any and all copies will be reported.

His true father’s surname was only recognized as ‘Shepard’ when Jacqueline Ray, a former model, and actress who gave birth to Kevin, gave birth. Kevin was adopted by Tom Selleck a few months after his mother Jacqueline married him in August 1987.

After their divorce in 1992, Tom has remained a significant part of Kevin’s life and has helped him get roles and break into the film industry. Hannah, his step-sister, goes under the name “Kevin”.

Kevin, a Los Angeles, California, high school graduate, chose against attending college and instead joined a local rock band.

A Second Career In Acting And Drumming

With Emerson Hart on vocals and rhythm guitar and Jeff Ruso on lead guitar and bass, as well as Dan Lavery and Dan Rothchild, Kevin got his start as a professional drummer in 1993 with the rock band Tonic, which also included Emerson Hart.

They achieved platinum status with their debut album, Lemon Parade, published in July 1996, when “Open Your Eyes” and “Soldier’s Daughter” both reached number one on Billboard 200 and Hot 100.

After a fight with another band member in December 1996, Kevin claimed family problems as the cause for his resignation. Tonic was his last band before he resigned and tried to create a new one, but it was short-lived and eventually collapsed.

As a result of the 1980 television series “Magnum, P.I.,” starring his stepfather Tom Selleck, he became a recognisable actor. In 1997, he worked with Kevin as an actor and composer on the horror sequel “Scream 2.”

Take a deep breath and open your heart to the individuals you meet along the way.

Kevin and Annabel Selleck got married in the 1990s after a long-distance romance that began while they were still in high school.

Since they have six children, Kevin and Annabel are reportedly trying to keep their enormous family out of the public eye.

Involvements And Pastimes

As a hobby rather than a vocation, Kevin has done some modeling in the past. He developed a love for music and acting as a child. He’s a big fan of Aerosmith and Guns n’ Roses, among other vintage rock acts.

As a consequence of his exposure to actors like Jim Carrey and Johnny Depp in films like “Ace Ventura” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Tom, his stepfather, and the film industry have shaped his taste in cinema.

Additionally, Kevin’s father has brought him on trips to Japan and China, two of his favourite countries in the world.

A Drug-Related Dependency

The counselling at the Betty Ford rehabilitation facility seemed to have helped Kevin overcome his heroin addiction, despite Kevin’s initial resistance. For failing to pay his credit card business $6,000 in 2011, Kevin was arrested and charged with falsifying his credit report.

A person’s physical appearance and financial worth also have a role.

Kevin was born 53 years ago today. In late 2019, Tom has a net worth in excess of $1 million, despite an estimated value of $45 million. This guy has brown hair and brown eyes; he stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 139 pounds (63kgs).

Tom Selleck, Kevin’s Father, Is Also An Actor

Thomas William “Tom” Selleck was his given name when he was born on January 29, 1945, and he considers himself an Aquarius. As Thomas Magnum in the 1980s television series “Magnum, P.I,” actor Tom is also a film producer. He served in the California Army National Guard.

With his housewife mother Martha Selleck, Tom was raised by a real estate billionaire in Detroit and California’s Sherman Oaks. He went to Grant High School before going to Los Angeles Valley College to further his acting career and studies at the Beverly Hills Playhouse in Los Angeles.

The University of Southern California was his next choice. He served in the California Army National Guard’s 160th Infantry Regiment from 1967 to 1973 due to his mandatory military service during the Vietnam War.

It was in “The Dating Game,” which he appeared in again in 1967, that he made his television debut back in 1965. After returning from the service in 1970, his career took off as Lance White, the private investigator, on the television series “The Rockford Files.”.

In 1972, he appeared in “Daughters of Satan” as a supporting actor and in 1979, he was cast in the main role of “Concrete Cowboys.” As Thomas Magnum in the TV series “Magnum P.I.”, he had to give up the part of Indiana Jones in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to play the character of Magnum.

In the television series “Magnum, P.I.”, the Ferrari 308 GTS that Thomas drove has been dubbed the “Magnum” Ferrer because of its role in the show’s popularity.

Tom became famous for his part as Monica Geller’s ex-boyfriend, Richard Burke, in the critically acclaimed comedy “Friends,” which ended their relationship after she couldn’t understand that he doesn’t want children. In addition, he has appeared in series like “The Closer,” “Jesse Stone,” and “Las Vegas,” among others.

Tom Selleck And Jacqueline Ray

Tom and Jillie Joan Mack had a daughter, Hannah, on December 16, 1988, after being married on August 7, 1987. In Westlake Village, California, Tom owns a 60-acre avacado farm where they now reside. As a member of the 1990 All-American Volleyball Team, he also excelled in ice hockey, and he often attends Los Angeles Kings games.