Yashmi Gowda Wiki [Naga Bhairavi Serial Heroine Biography] – Age, Lifestyle, Boyfriend, Bio And Net Worth
Who Is Yashmi Gowda? [Early Life]
Telugu actor Yashmi Gowda has become famous not just in her home state but around the globe for her impeccable acting. Based on her excellent acting in Naga Bhairavi Serial because of the fact that she is a millionaire followers on social media platforms. In this article, we look into Naga Bhairavi Serial Heroine Biography which name is Yashmi Gowda.
Yashmi Gowda Wiki – Husband/Boyfriend Name
Yashmi Gowda was born August 30, 1995. She was born in Tamilnadu, India. She comes from an Hindu family. If their parents’ names are involved, we’ll inform you that Yashmi has not yet revealed details about her parents or siblings publicly as well as on her social networks. Based on her Instagram account she has one sister in her family. Find out more about Yashmi Gowda Kids Affair, Boyfriends, husband, siblings, net Worth, facts, occupation and Education, Awards photos, and videos here.
Yashmi Gowda Biography (Lifestyle, Biodata, Age)
Yashmi Gowda was born August 30, 1995. She was born in Tamil Nadu, India. If you are talking about studying I will say that Yashmi Gowdaa was a student until graduation. In addition she has completed her schooling in Tamilnadu. The article discuss Yashmi Gowda Age career, caste affairs Family, Marital Status Father, Mother Family, and many more.
Wiki/BIO
|Real Name
|Yashmi Gowda
|Nickname
|Yashmi
|Profession
|Tamil Actress
|Famous For
|Naga Bhairavi Serial
|Click Here
|Boyfriend/Husband Name
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|25
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|6 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|30 August 1995
|Birth Place
|Tamil Nadu, India
|Zodiac sign
|Not Known
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Not Known
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Sister Name
|Not Known
|Husband Name
|Not Known
|Siblings/Children’s
|Not Known
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Acting
|Net Worth, Salary
|20 to 25 Lakh
|Body Size
|36B-30-34
Yashmi Gowda Wikipedia – Naga Bhairavi Serial Heroine Biography
Yashmi is a well-known Tamil actress. She plays the leading role in the Naga Bhairavi Serial. Naga Bhairavi Serial was premiered by Zee Telugu. Yashmi has been fascinated in acting from the time she was a child. Her career began in Tollywood after her graduation.
ZEE Telugu Yashmi Gowda Boyfriend/Husband Name (Affair)
As per the most recent update, there’s no information on Yashmi’s Husband and Boyfriend. Be patient for a while we’ll update shortly when we know more. In addition she is also dancer. The renowned Tamil model is an influencer on social media.
Yashmi Gowda Family (Father, Mother Name)
Yashmi is born on the year 1995 in India. The girl has her birthday celebration on 30 August each year. Today, Yashmi Gowda Age is years old by 2020. There is no information about her parents or father.
Naga Bhairavi Serial Actress Wiki – Physical Appearance (Height in Feet)
The height of Yashmi of 5’4. She began acting shortly after her graduation. Her body weight is about 65kgs, and she weighs 143lbs. She is active and regularly does exercises.
Yashmi Gowda’s Hobbies – Address, Native, Hometown, Current City
- Favourite Food – Sushi
- Favourite Drink – Not Sure
- Favourite Fruit – Not Sure
- Favourite Destination – Not Sure
- Yashmi Gowda’s Favourite Colour – Black
- Favourite Musician, Singer, Song – Not Known
- Favourite Sports – Football
Some Amazing Facts About Yashmi Gowda
Yashmi Gowda began her career as an actress.
Yashmi is a lover of her family.
Yashmi Gowda’s net-worth salary is 20-25 Lakh.
- Does She Drink Alcohol? “No,”
- Does She Love Dogs? “No”.
- Does She Smoked? “No”
- Does She Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, She Eats and follows her Non-Veg Diet.
Social Account Link
Yashmi Gowda has been present with Her Instagram page. See the section below to find an Yashmi Instagram URL.
FAQ About Yashmi Gowda
Q. 1 Who Is Yashmi Gowda?
ans. Yashmi Gowda is an acclaimed Tamil actress who been the main character in Naga Bhairavi Serial.
Q. 2 Who Is The Boyfriend Of Yashmi Gowda?
Answer. Yashmi Gowda’s boyfriend’s name isn’t available here.
Q. 3 Is Yashmi Gowda Married Or Not?
Answer. No, Yashmi Gowda has not been married.
Q.4 What Is The Official Account Of Yashmi Gowda Instagram?
Ans. The official account link of Jasleen is https://www.instagram.com/yashmigowda/.
Q.5 What Is The Networth Income Of Yashmi Gowda Yearly?
Answer. The net worth earnings of Yashmi is between 10 and 20 lakhs per year, according to 2020.
