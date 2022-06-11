Yohani [Rapper] Biography, Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Family, Net Worth And More

In this blog, we discuss Yohani is a well-known actor, model, rapper as well as a social media influencer. Yohani Social media profiles boast a huge fan base and thousands of fans. Yohani gained fame due to her videos went in the news on Social Media. Let’s talk about Yohani Age, Wiki, Birthday, Height, Biography and More. The most searched-for phrase in Google includes Yohani Age and Biography.

Yohani Biography – Age, Lifestyle, Biodata

She is a hugely famous Singer as well as a TV host as well as actress, lyricist, model rapper, entrepreneur and social media celebrity. Yohani is birthed at Colombo, Sri Lanka. As of 2021, she was 28 Years Old. Yohani was born in and grew in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

She adheres to the Christian faith and has huge fan bases within Colombo, Sri Lanka. She is a model of renown and is well-known in her own country. She was a rapper in her early years and began to make waves via social media after she began uploading her own songs to YouTube in 2010.

Yohani Wikipedia (Profile, Personal Infomation)

Yohani is known as a Model. She is aged 28 years old. Her birth date was 30 July 1993. She did not reveal anything about the birth date. She sings a lot of rap, such as ‘Deviyange Bare’. She has also performed many different fronts of her singing and Rapping that earned she the nickname “Rap Princess” of Sri Lanka. Yohani has released a variety of singles, mixtapes, and videos.

Real Name Yohani De Silva Nickname Yohi Profession Actress, Singer and lyricist. Rapper Songwriter Social media celebrity Famous For Rapper, Singer, YouTuber Boyfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 28 Years Height In Feet Inches-5’2″ (Approx) Weight In Kilograms- 40-50 kg (Approx) Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black and Black Personal Information Date of Birth 30 July 1993 Birth Place Colombo, Sri Lanka Zodiac sign N/A Nationality American School Name Vishaka College, Colombo 05 College Name Sir John Kotelawala Defence University Qualifications Bachelor Of Science Degree In Logistics Management Family Profile Father Name Prasanna De Silva Mother Name Dinithi De Silva Siblings Shavindri De Silva (Younger) Career Source Of Income Modelling, singing Appeared In – Net Worth, Salary LKR 500K-600k

Yohani Physical Status (Figure, Height)

Yohani age is 28 with a height of 5’2″ approximately. Her weight is between 40-50 kg. Her eyes colour is Black as is her hair color is black and brown. She was a rapper in her early teens and gained a lot of attention through social media when she began uploading her own tracks on YouTube. If you are familiar with her body information and the most recent photos, then go through this article to find out the entire details here.

Yohani Birthday, Birthplace

Yohani is a native of Colombo, Sri Lanka. She is a Famous Model. Yohani has released numerous singles, mixtapes and videos. She has sung every kind of song, from pop songs, classical songs, rap everything she loves. Then, Yohani started her music career through Youtube and her channel with the name Is Yohani. She released her first recording with the Pettah Effect Label.

Her debut came with The Aaye Song in which she reflected on how she got into the industry of music. Yohani is now well-known for her singing Tamil songs. Yohani De Silva called”the “Rap Princess” Of Sri Lanka. If you are aware of all personal details , continue to read this article to learn all the details in this article.

Yohani Family Details (Father & Mother Names)

Born in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Her birthday is celebrated every year. Her father holds the post of General of the Army of Sri Lanka and her mother is a housewife Also, she is the sister of a young girl, Shavindri De Silva. She is pursuing a career as an ophthalmologist. She has been interested in listening and singing since her childhood.

Yohani Career, Profession

Yohani is a well-known model, rapper or also a Social media influencer. She is famous for her most beautiful modeling. Keep to read this article as in this article, we have giving her most popular songs on her Page. The accounts on her social media have an enormous fan base with millions of users. She has a large following on Instagram.

She attended school through Vishaka College, Colombo 05 and was also a student at the local high school which she graduated from high school. She was enrolled at Sir John Kotelawala Defense Institute for further education. She sang every kind of song, from pop songs, classical songs, rap everything she enjoys. Then, Yohani started her music career through Youtube her YouTube channel , whose name Is Yohani.

She has her debut record by the Pettah Effect Label. She debuted with The Aaye Song in which she explained how she came to the world of music. Yohani is well-known for her performance of Tamil songs. Yohani De Silva called”the “Rap Princess” Of Sri Lanka.

Yohani Net Worth (Income Source)

Yohani Net Worth is LKR 500K-600k. The major source of Yohani earnings is from modeling, acting, singing and sponsorships of various brands. The earnings of the year are yet to be determined however, she is expected to get a boost in earnings, like the one she earned in 2019.

Yohani Boyfriends, Relationship, Affair

According to the information available, Yohani is single she did not have a relationship with anyone. The focus of her life was her work. The name of her boyfriend as a source for news has not been verified yet however we will provide the most recent information. If you have additional information about her , continue going through this article.

Some Amazing Facts About Yohani

Yohani began her career by launching her YouTube channel. YouTube. She has a lot of followers on Instagram. Yohani is a fan of her mother and her mom a lot. She loves to travel, dance and always wants to meet new people.

Yohani Favorite Things

Does She Drink Alcohol? “Yes,”

Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.

Does She Smoked? “yes”.

She is obsessed with tattoos.

Yohani Social Media Profile

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

FAQ About Yohani

Q.1 Who is Yohani ?

Answer. Yohani is a well-known Singer TV personality actor, actress, lyricist model businessman, rapper and social media celebrity.

Q.2 What is the age of Yohani ?

Answer. The age Yohani is 28 years old.

Q.3 Who is the Boyfriend of Yohani?

ans. According to social media reports, Yohani’s status as a relationship is single.

Q. What is Yohani’s Networth?

Ans. Yohani’s net worth is between 500-600k approximately.

Q. Why Yohani Is So Popular?

Ans. The reason for the acclaim of Yohani is that she recently sang an song titled “Manike Mage Hithe”

Q. What Is The Real Name Of Yohani?

Ans. Yohani’s actual identity can be Yohani Diloka de Silva.