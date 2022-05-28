Zoya Agarwal Biography (Captain) Wiki, Age, Height, Air India Pilot, Family, Caste And More

Zoya Agarwal Biography On this page, we discuss Zoya Agarwal, who is an Air India pilot in India. She was the youngest female pilot from India to fly in a Boeing-777 in 2013. Zoya was praised for her part in saving a person’s life.Captain Zoya Aggarwal is an Air India pilot. She was the pilot on one of the longest routes of air between San Francisco and Bengaluru with an all-female crew. Let’s talk about Zoya Agarwal Biography, Age Height Wiki bio and more. Sister, Boyfriend Family & More.

Zoya Agarwal is an Air India pilot in India. She was the youngest female pilot from India to fly on a Boeing-777 in 2013. The year 2015 was the year that Zoya received praise for her contribution to saving the life of a passenger. An aircraft bound for New York Air India Boeing turned back in mid-air before landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport when an individual person complained about breathing issues. In the morning of 9 January 2021, she flew on one of the longest routes of air between San Francisco and Bengaluru with all female flight crews.

She was profiled and acknowledged in The Times of India as the most prominent female aviator in India. The injured passenger was taken to the nearest hospital after the plane touched down. The plane that carried 327 passengers remained in air for over 150 minutes the flight director Zoya chose to return in Delhi when the person noticed breathlessness and required urgent medical care. -[Zoya Agarwal Biography]

Zoya Aggarwal is an Air India pilot in India.

Captain Zoya Aggarwal’s height is 5 feet 11 inches. She began modeling shortly after she graduated. Her weight is between 60 kgs and 120 pounds.

There’s no information available about her boyfriend’s name.

Captain Zoya Aggarwal, we’re going to look at one woman who has helped bring the name of the entire nation to the forefront. Humans from Bombay recently revealed the tale of Air India pilot Zoya Aggarwal who made history through AI176, the world’s longest air flight. She wanted to be a pilot since she was a child. She knew she was going to become pilot.

She was reluctant to discuss her dreams in front of her loved ones. He was brave enough to inform them of his goals after finishing the 10th grade. Aggarwal took a decision to pursue the science course in 12th grade and physics after his graduation. He also enrolled in an aviation program with all the money he saved.

