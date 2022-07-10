The Untold Truth Of Corey Graves’ Ex-Wife – Amy Polinsky 

WWE commentator Amy Polinsky and wrestler-turned-commentator Corey Graves, it seems, have split up. After over 10 years of marriage, Corey had an affair with another wrestler, Carmell. Amy and her ex-husband Corey are now engaged in a bitter child custody dispute. They broke up in 2019.

Childhood And Adolescence

Amy Danielle Schneider, a native of Grove City, Pennsylvania, is a Capricorn and an American citizen. Her childhood was spent working in and among fields of maize and wheat on the family farm.

She’s loved sports and other physical activities since she was a youngster, which prepared her for a career in athletics later in life.

From Grove City Area High School in 1998, Amy earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Nova Southeastern University. Additionally, she has always had a profound love for children and wants to devote her life to helping them grow up.

Waynesburg University’s special education program specialized in working with children with autism spectrum disorder and other neurological conditions after she completed her bachelor’s degree in 2002.

Amy enjoyed her time as an elementary school teacher, but she also recognized that it was a demanding position. After working in education for many years, Amy Graves married Corey and left her job. Her life was transformed by his desire to become a fitness trainer and to bring back the sports he loved so much to her life.

No Matter How Hard You Try, You Can’t Keep Your Head Down

As of June 11, 2015, Amy, her husband, and their business partner Steven Alvarez have formed a new company named Stay Down Inc. In order to display his winning mantra after each bout, Corey got the words “Stay Down” tattooed on the tips of his fingers.

An organization called Stay Down Inc. (registered in Ruskin, Florida) provided services such as fitness training workshops and diet regimens for those who wanted to lose weight. While Corey has taken over as the company’s CEO, Amy stays as the vice president.

Additionally, Steven Alvares, their partner, serves on the boards of Apollo Beach Waterway Improvement Group, Inc., Rental Properties of South Tampa LLC, and Success Life Planning. Since Amy and Corey are going through a divorce, the future of the company is uncertain.

Amy stated she was considering leaving the company in a Facebook post, but she subsequently deleted the post and decided to fight for every penny she could get from Corey instead.

The Basil Rose Boutique Is Located

When Amy was a teenager, she told a friend that she had always wanted to operate a clothing business. As a result, Amy launched her Basil Rose Boutique in 2013, which she envisioned as a place where women from all walks of life may find new apparel and accessories that suit them, meet new people, form friendships, and even become part of the customers’ family.

For the sake of Corey’s parents, she relocated back to Pennsylvania during her divorce proceedings and terminated the firm after two years.

On August 25th, 2019, she closed her shop, having sold all of her inventory in only a few short weeks in July 2019. She was well-received by the community she had formed around her worldwide shipping firm, and they wished her the best of luck. Amy plans to start a second clothing company as soon as she settles into her new home.

Tattooing Is An Art Form

Amy’s busy lifestyle and many tattoos made it impossible for her to escape unnoticed by tattoo periodicals and photographers. For the cover of Inked Magazine in 2018, she competed with other tattoo models for the opportunity.

Even though she didn’t win the competition, Amy had a blast posing with her tattoos for photographers like Mike Allebach and Dayz. Amy Polinsky is the one who came up with the idea.

After A Time Of Personal Training, Returning To Teaching

When Amy returns to her fitness coaching on November 2nd, 2019, Stay Down Inc. has verified that she will be working as a member of Stay Down Inc. or as an independent coach. In spite of the fact that the divorce was far from over, Amy was confident in her ability to return to work immediately.

Her plans for the future also included restarting her teaching career, initially on a part-time basis to refresh her recollection of the processes, but intending to do so full-time in the future, as she had previously done.

Intimate Relationships With Corey Graves And Other People Are An Important Part Of My Existence.

Since 2006, Amy and Corey had been dating, and in 2009, they tied the knot. Cash Polinsky, Lenny Page, and Lola Polinsky were the three children born to the marriage.

When Corey posted videos of himself and Lenny performing near his bar, which had “too many bottles” in his fans’ comments, many were worried about his drunkenness, which was assumed to be the issue by many of his supporters.

Because of Amy’s concerns regarding Corey’s adultery, the family’s normal routine changed dramatically, including regular trips to the Grand Canyon and other popular tourist destinations in the United States. Unfortunately, she was accurate.

A.K.A. Matthew Polinsky, Corey Graves We don’t know anything about him.

Corey Graves, real name Matthew S. Polinsky, was born on February 24, 1984, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Color commentary and writing columns for events like “Raw” or “SmackDown Live” are both forms of commentary for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). Retired professional wrestler as of 2019.

He used to be a part of the NXT Tag Team Champions in his previous life. Before he changed his ring name to Corey Graves, Sterling James Keenan was his ring name. Sterling James Keenan was the name he was known by those who loved him.

Three independent wrestling promotions were among the places where he competed: NAW (the National Wrestling Alliance), Cleveland All-Pro Wrestling, and Mid-South Independent Wrestling Association.

The Carmella Scandal

Carmella is a WWE superstar female wrestler who goes by the stage name Leah Van Dale. Amy, who was certain that Corey had an affair with Carmella, posted an angry Instagram message about the situation.

She also prayed for the couple’s happiness together. It was imperative that WWE maintain its public image and reputation when he was contacted by corporate leaders to urge him to deal with their personal family issues without releasing any details.

Amy deleted the post right away. Many of her fans took screenshots and published them on social media of Amy’s tweet stating that she was disturbed and sad.

I’ve been working with a man for 11 years and he’s struck me in the stomach once! Her accusing post said that she had been there for him through suicide attempts, alcoholism, and so much more.

According to her mother, their elder daughter Lenny looked up to Carmella since she was a fan of her father’s company and a diehard WWE fan. Lenny and her husband’s mutual passion for Carmella caught Amy off guard.

Corey responded to his wife on Instagram by writing: “I’m all alone in my room and I want to die or disappear forever. “”” Just thinking about how quickly I’ll fade away keeps me up at night. Get out of bed and take a look around. “I don’t know.” Corey put the words “I don’t want to wake up any longer” into his post. Amy canceled her Instagram account in the wake of the controversy.

Carmella Is Currently Seeing Corey Graves

As soon as Corey was healthy enough to do so, he and Carmella started posting pictures of them together on Instagram. It’s called Pancake Graves and Carmella has a separate Instagram account for it,

where she claims to be the puppy’s mother and Corey claims to be his father. As a result of Amy’s recent move to Pennsylvania to be closer to her parents, Corey no longer has as regular contact with his children as he formerly had.

Charity

Many philanthropic organizations and organizations that aid persons who have been mistreated as youngsters have Amy as an active member. Twenty-eight first-graders were killed and two others were injured in a 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. One of her charitable acts is supporting Sandy Hook victims’ families by giving to the Avielle Foundation.

She participates in a number of fundraising activities for the organisation and often visits the families of the deceased to offer her undying support.

Appearance

A small and slim young lady with long black hair and hazel eyes, Amy is 5ft 6ins (1.68m) tall, weighs 120lb (55kg), and has 34-23-32 vital statistics. Her whole body is covered with tattoos, one of which depicts a female boxer on her left shoulder.

In Terms Of Both Earnings And Net Worth

According to current estimates, Amy’s net worth is about $350,000 in 2019. The 1968 Mercury Cougar was part of the divorce settlement, so she intended to sell it in April 2019 for $13,000 on her Facebook page. It is estimated that her husband, Corey Graves, has a net worth of $650,000.

