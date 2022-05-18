Kritika Malik Biography – Wiki, Age, Profession, You Tube, Husband, Net Worth, Family And More

Kritika Malik’s Biography Critica Malik Biography: Kritika Malik was born the 20th of March 1994, in New Delhi, India and as a professional she’s the top viewed fitness model and Youtuber in India. On this site, we provide all details about Kritika Malik exactly like Kritika Malik Biography Kritika Malik Wikipedia. Kritika Malik Age Kritika Malik Profession, Kritika Malik Youtube Channel, Kritika Malik Height, Kritika Malik Husband Name All details can be found on this blog.

Kritika Malik Biography – Lifestyle, Career, Age, Biodata, Family

Kritika Malik, born March 20, 1994. She was born in New Delhi, India and currently, she’s 26 years old. older. She is a student through Kamal Public Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri, New Delhi as well as Delhi University. In her profession, she’s a YouTuber, and also an Tik Tok star her husband’s name is Armaan Malik also known as Sandeep.

Kritika Malik Biography Her entire family creates videos for Instagram reels. The majority of Kritika Malik’s family photos are getting viral on Instagram reels nowadays. Kritika Malik was born the 20th of March 1994, in Delhi, India, and at the age of 27, (by 2021), Kritika Malik’s present age. She completed her education in the city in Delhi, Kritika started her career as a model as well as Tik Tok and she also created Tictok videos alongside Armaan Malik. Her videos are gaining popularity and increasing her fans following.

she’s decided to turn into fitness model. To do this, she’s engaged in her gym, and Kritika social media, as well as she is also active on YouTube as well as on the Instagram reels. Kritika Malik is the owner of her YouTube channel Fitness Family where she uploads fitness-related videos, vlogs, and short clips.

Her channel’s name on YouTube”Family Fitness” Family Fitness has 5,40,000 Subscribers. His name for her brother’s is Kushal Basra, and the name of her sibling is Swati Basra. There is no information available regarding her parents’ names. The couple was divorced. Name Armaan Malik and he has two wives, the first one being Payal Malik who’s details are listed on this page.

Kritika Malik Biography Profession, Age Height and Weight

Real Name Kritika Malik Nickname Critica Profession Youtuber & Tik Tok Star The World is Famous for Fitness Tips Instagram Click Here Husband Name Armaan Malik Sandeep Twitter Not known Marital Status Married Physical Status Age 26 Years Height In centimeters- 148 cm

In meters – 1.48 M

In Feet Inches – 5”9″ Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Light Brown Size of the Shoe 6 US Personal Information Date of Birth 20th March 1994 Birth Place New Delhi, India Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality Indian Name of the school Kamal Public Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri, New Delhi Name of the College N/A Qualifications Graduate 12th Percentage N/A Family Profile Father Name Not known Mother Name Unknown Siblings Brother: Kushal Basra

Sister Name:- Swati Basra Career The Source of Income YouTube The singer was seen in N/A Net Worth, Salary N/A

Kritika Malik’s Routine for Workout (Fitness Fitness Tips for the Body)

Kritika performs a fly kick prior to exercising to keep the lower part of her body healthy. This relaxes the muscles in the lower body , and decreases the chance of injury when working out. We have Urvashi Height, Body Measurement Healthy Body and other information on this page, which is given to us below.

Kritika Malik’s Profession

As a professional by profession, she is the most viewed fitness trainer and Youtuber in India.

Kritika Malik Youtube Channel Name and Subscribers

Kritika Malik’s You Tube channel name is Family Fitness and she has 540,000 subscribers on the Youtube channel.

Kritika Malik Wiki Wiki

Her channel’s name on YouTube”Family Fitness,” her channel’s name, Family Fitness has 5,40,000 Subscribers. The name of her brother is Kushal Basra, and their sister’s name’s Swati Basra. There’s not much information available regarding her parents’ names.

Kritika Malik Husband’s Name/Family

Kritika name Malik Husband Armaan Malik is also known as Sandeep Kritika Malik Name of Father Not known Kritika Malik’s Mother’s Name Unknown Kritika M. Brother’s Name Kushal Basra Kritika Malik’s Sister Name Swati Basra

Kritika Malik’s Net Worth

There isn’t any information available regarding her net worth.

Amazing facts about Kritika Malik

She got married to her boyfriend whose surname is Armaan Malik as both of their goals are similar the term – Fitness Freak

The couple got been married on the 13th of October, 2018 In the event of their 2nd anniversary They posted Instagram video clips via the Instagram handles.

In the first 7 days, she has 40K followers. 7 days after that, which is 50K Insta followers.

In the meantime she is now at 100K followers in a few days.

Kritika was a part of Family Fitness’ Instagram handle, which was managed by partner Armaan Malik.

To create a family of Insta Reels It is possible to look up the Instagram Profiles and comment on the short videos they have posted.

Kritika Malik Profiles Instagram/Youtube/Twitter

FAQ about Kritika Malik’s Biography

Q.1 Who is Kritika Malik’s Biography?

Ans. Kritika Malik, An Indian Tik Tok & Instagram Star.

Q.2 Which is the surname of Kritika Malik’s husband?

Ans. Kritika Malik’s husband’s title is Armaan Malik is also known as Sandeep.