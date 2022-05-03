Munya Chawawa Wiki [Comedian] Biography, Age, Parents, Wife, Ethnicity, Net Worth and More

This blog is about Munya Chawawa. we discuss Munya Chawawa’s wiki. He is an English-Zimbabwean comic. He was a frequent performer of stand-up comedy. He is well-known for his incredible comedy talents.

Munya Chawawa Wiki ( Profile)

Munya Chawawa was born on 29 December 1992 in Derby, England. He's 28 years old. He completed his studies at the University of Sheffield and his education is the BSc masters degree in psychological sciences.

He is a Professional English-Zimbabwean Actor and Comedian. Then he began creating memes, which became more and more popular.

Real Name Munya Chawawa Nickname Munya Profession Comedian Famous For Comedian Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 28 Years Height In feet inches- Not Known Weight In kilograms- Not Known Eye Colour Not Known Hair Colour Not Known Personal Information Date of Birth 29 December 1992 Birth Place Derby, England Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality English-Zimbabwean School Name Private High School College Name University of Sheffield Qualifications BSc level in Psychology Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Television Shows Appeared In A variety of comedy and shows Net Worth, Salary $6 to 8 Million

He is an English-Zimbabwean Actor, Producer, and Comedian. He has worked on many British-Zimbabwean TV shows as well as a lot of Comedy Videos. He appeared in a variety of stand-up comedy shows.

Munya Chawawa is a famous English-Zimbabwean Comedian. His social media pages have a large fan base as well as millions of subscribers. He is a household name for his sketches on YouTube. His audience is a million fans on social media websites such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Munya Chawawa's height and weight are not recognized.

According to the information available the records, he's not married. The name of his girlfriend is not well-known.

Q.1 Which is lover of Munya Chawawa?

Ans. Not Known

Q.2 What is the age of Munya Chawawa?

Answer. The age of Munya Chawawa is 28.

Q.3 Is Munya Chawawa Married?

Ans. No