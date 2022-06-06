Shamili Sukumar Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Serials, Net Worth And More

Shamili Sukumar Biography: In this post, we discuss about Shamili Sukumar, an Indian Actress and Model. She began her career at 20 years old. She made her acting debut on”the “Thendral” TV Serial. Shamil was born and raised into Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She is Very Close to her Family. She was a part of many Tamil films. She makes her TV debut in a Tamil serial. She appeared in The “Bhairavi Aavigalukka Priyamanaval & Valli TV Serial. She also acted on Pasamalar as Mallika and was the character Ponnunjal. If you have more information regarding Shamili Sukumar’s Biography and Instagram, her husband’s name Facebook, photos of marriage and family photos, please share them with us below.

Who is Shamili Sukumar ?

Shamili is an Indian Actress and Model. She began her acting career when she was 20 years old. Her acting debut was with”Thendral” TV Serial “Thendral” TV Serial. She is a Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam Film Actress. She Was Born On 10 May 1991 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. According to sources Shamili’s age has increased to 30 years old as of 2021. Shamili is a follower of her Hindu religion. She has completed her education and then earns her degree at college in BSC ISM in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She was a part of a variety of Tamil films and also in Tamil TV Serials.

Shamili Sukumar Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

Born on the 10th of May 1991 , in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and currently, she’s aged around 30 years old as of 2021. She finishes her education and then earns her college degree with a Bsc ISM in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She was employed in a variety of Tamil film industries. She makes her television debut in Tamil TV shows such as Vani Rani, Ponnunjal, Pasamalar. She appeared in The “Bhairavi Aavigalukka Priyamanaval & Valli TV Serial. She also appeared as a character in Pasamalar as Mallika as she was the character Ponnunjal. Find out more about her personal life, then keep reading the article.

Wiki, Bio, Age, Birthday,

Real Name Shamili Sukumar Nick Name Shamili Profession Model and Actress Famous Role Ponnunjal Instagram Click Here Husband Name Rajkumar Physical Status Age 30 Years Height Not Known Weight Not Known Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 10 May 1991 Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Madras University, Chennai Qualifications Graduate in BSc ISM Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Movies, Acting Appeared In Vani Rani, Ponnunjal, Pasamalar Net Worth, Salary N/A

Shamili Sukumar Wikipedia (Biodata, Personal Information)

Shamili is a Tamil, Film Actress and Model. Shamili began her career in the industry at twenty years old. Shamili made her acting debut with The “Thendral” TV Serial. She appeared in a variety of serials, including Vani Rani, Ponnunjal, Pasamalar.

She was part of her role in the “Bhairavi Aavigalukka Priyamanaval & Valli TV Serial. She also appeared on Pasamalar as Mallika and was the character Ponnunjal. She was also featured in numerous Tamil Movies. If you want to know more on Shamili Sukumar’s Biographythen continue reading this article to get the entire details here.

Shamili Sukumar Family (Mother Name, Father Name)

Shamili is born May 10, 1991 , in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Shamili’s birthday is celebrated every year on the 10th of May. His father’s name is her mother’s name was not come up in recent times. Her wedding was in the year 2004. Her Husband Name is Rajkumar. Her wedding date was not specify the date of her marriage. We also have more information on Shamili Sukumar’s Biography Age, Age, Lover Name and Love Story every detail is provided on this page.

Shamili Sukumar Affair (Boyfriend Name, Husband Name)

Anyone who is a Die-hard lover of Shamili who are all candidates to keep reading this article and are aware of Shamili’s Love Story, affair, Boyfriend Name on this page. According to an Social Media report, She is married now. Her Husband’s Name is Rajkumar. Her marriage date did not mention. If you are aware of more details regarding Shamili’s personal life contact details you can read the rest of this article.

Physical Appearance

Shamili’s body weight and height is not yet mentioned. If you’re looking for more information on Shamili Sukumar’s Biographical Information age Profession, and Seral List read on to find out more.

Some Amazing Facts About Shamili Sukumar

Shamili has been a Indian film actress who appears in her role in Tamil film.

She began her profession at 20 years old.

Shamili’s net worth and pay is Not Known.

She is very fond of her Mom&Dad.

Serial List

Valli

Thendral

Vani Rani

Siva Ragasiyam

Bhairavi Aavigalukku Priyamanaval

UthiriPookal

Mappillai

Ponnunjal

Nalla Neram

Saravanan Meenatchi

Priyasaki

Poove Poochudava

Shamili Sukumar Social Media

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

FAQ More About Shamili Sukumar

Q. 1 Who Is Shamili Sukumar?

Ans. She is a Tamil Film Actress.

Q. 2 Who Is The Boyfriend/Husband Of the Shamili Sukumar?

Ans. Shamili’s Husband’s name Rajkumar.

Q. 3 How Many Movies Are Done By Shamili Sukumar?

Ans. She was a part of many Tamil films in the Tamil industry. More details are given to below.

Q. 4 Is Shamili Sukumar Married Or Not?

Ans. Yes, Shamili Sukumar is Married.

Q. 5 How old is Shamili Sukumar?

Ans. Born on May 10, 1991 , in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She will turn 30 in 2021.