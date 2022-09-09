American singer and social media influencer Sophia Urista. She represents the musical brand Brass Against. She is Jess King’s partner, a bodybuilder and fitness teacher.

Fans are currently looking for Sophia Urista’s parents and ethnicity. Who are the parents of Sophia Urista? All of the information is available below.

Brass against apologizing after lead singer pees on fan

After lead singer Sophia Urista, a former The Voice candidate, dropped her jeans and urinated on one of her fans’ faces on stage during a night show on November 11, 2021, in Daytona, the Brass Against musical band apologised. This is really awful, some complained.

Parents of Sophia Urista (Father and Mother’s Names)

The birth of Sophia Urista to Madre ( Mother ). Her mother works as a wellness coach and massage therapist. No information about her father has been added online. Her three brothers’ names have not yet been added on the internet.

You can read about Sophia Urista Biography, Wiki, Parents, Age, Ethnicity, Girlfriend, Career, Net Worth, And More information in this blog.

Sophia Urista’s ethnicity and nationality

The race of Sophia Urista is African-American. Sophia Urista is a citizen of the United States.

Wiki, biography of Sophia Urista

On November 1st, 1985, Sophia Urista was born. Her birthplace was Detroit, Michigan. The full name of Urista is Sophia Urista. She finished high school at the esteemed high school in her hometown. After graduating from high school, she made the decision to pursue a career as a vocalist instead of continuing her education.

Age and biography of Sophia Urista

The age of Sophia Urista is 36. Scorpio is her horoscope sign. Christian religion is practised by Sophia Urista. She resides in New York City, in the state of New York.

Girlfriend of Sophia Urista

Sophia Urista is dating Jess King, An influencer on social media who is a senior fitness instructor at Peloton, A licensed life coach, Additionally, she is a senior fitness instructor and former professional dancer. She does not identify as a heterosexual person. She is lesbian or bisexual.

Sophia Urista’s Height and Weight

Sophia Urista is 54 kilograms tall and 5 feet 6 inches wide.

Career of Sophia Urista

Sophia competed on season 11 of the American reality competition “The Voice.”

The moment she received her high school diploma, she began her musical career.

The only vocalist for the Brass Against Musical label is Urista.

Walk, Freedom, Lateralus, Killing in the Name, My Own Summer, The Pot, Rooster, and a number of other songs were among the many tracks she published under the Brass Against moniker.

Under her own name, Sophia released a number of singles, including Stinkfist, Take the Power Back, Cherub Rock, Testify, and many others.

The net worth of Sophia Urista

The net worth of Sophia Urista is estimated at approximately $7.5 million.

