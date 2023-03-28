What to Expect in a Drug Rehab Program

Choosing to enter rehab and begin your recovery journey can be an intimidating experience. Though you have decided to overcome your addiction, you may feel nervous and not know what to expect. Knowing what happens during rehab can help ease your mind and give you the confidence to enroll yourself in recovery. Read on to know what to expect during drug rehab in Austin:

Checking In To Rehab

When you arrive at the rehab center, the staff will conduct a thorough intake interview to learn more about you. This interview will help the healthcare providers at the center customize your treatment program. Therefore, you must answer these questions honestly.

Counselor Meeting

Apart from the interview, you will also meet with a certified counselor who will ask you about your drug use history. They will also ask you about what you want to achieve from rehab. You can inform the counselor when you started using drugs, what drugs you have abused, and what you want from rehab. Based on the information you provide, the counselor will determine how severe your addiction is and decide the right course of treatment.

Physical Wellness

A healthcare professional will conduct a physical exam to assess your health. The professional will collect your medical history and determine if you have any health issues. You will also have to take a detox test to determine if you have used alcohol or drugs recently. If you have used drugs or alcohol, the first step towards your recovery will be detox.

Inspection of Belongings

Once you finish the initial interviews and examinations, the staff will take you to your room. They will check your bags and belongings to ensure you have not carried drugs, weapons, alcohol, or other prohibited items. Some facilities may also remove your phones and let you use them at specific times.

A Typical Day in a Rehab Facility

Your day will have a structured routine if you are enrolled in a residential treatment facility. Listed below are examples of what your day in rehab can look like:

Morning

You will usually wake up at a set time each morning. The staff will serve you breakfast, after which you will attend your first recovery session. If you take any medications, the nurses will give them to you. You may also be given a break during the session to think, reflect, journal, or practice any new skills you have learned during the session.

Afternoon

You will attend another session after lunch. This could be group or individual therapy. You may also be given free time to choose any activity like physical exercises or listening to music. You can also attend an educational course about mental health or nutrition.

Evening

You will be served dinner, after which you can end the day with another group therapy session. During this session, you can reflect on your progress and feelings about your entire day’s experience. After that, you can get ready for bed. Most rehab centers may have a set time for bed to help you set a sleep time routine.

Rehab Therapies

Depending on the extent of your addiction, your health condition, and the rehab facility, you may have to attend various therapy sessions. Listed below are common therapies:

Individual Therapy

A mental health professional will work with you individually during individual therapy. They will ask you to honestly assess your addiction and its impact on your life. Your therapist will help you identify and teach you how to cope with your triggers. The professional may also use motivational interviewing and cognitive behavioral therapy to help you recover from your addiction during your sessions.

Family Counseling

Including friends and family during rehab therapy sessions can have a positive impact on recovery sometimes. As a result, many rehab facilities may include family counseling in their treatment protocols. These sessions will give you and your family a safe space to share your experiences. It will also help your family understand how they may have enabled your addiction. Your family members will also learn more about addiction and how they can support you after you leave the rehab facility.

Group Therapy

Group therapy is a critical part of addiction treatment. Led by a therapist, group therapy sessions encourage you to discuss your progress, experiences, and challenges with recovery.

Aftercare Planning

Toward the end of your rehab journey, the facility will create a continuing care plan based on your progress. Aftercare is known to reduce alcohol and drug relapse rates significantly. As a result, it is an essential part of your recovery journey. Aftercare planning can include transitional housing, medical evaluations, follow-up therapy and counseling, alumni support groups, and lifestyle changes to help you cope with addiction triggers.

Addiction recovery is not easy, but with the right facility and support, you can stay on the path to recovery and live a sober life. Facilities like The Last Resort Recovery Center can help you find long-lasting recovery with holistic approaches. They offer many therapies like the 12-step integration, equine-assisted therapy, and other evidence-based practices.