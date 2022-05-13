Henry Lawfull Wiki, Biography, Age, Parents, Ethnicity, Girlfriend, Height And More

Today, we tell you about Henry Lawfull’s Wiki, Biography Career Family Sister, Father Mother Lifestyle, Girlfriend Photos and all the details are provided below. These are the who are the biggest fans of Henry Lawfull for whom all candidates in mind. Read our article and Get the entire details here. Henry Lawfull’s Birthday Date was in 2006, as well as his place of birth is London, England. He is a well-known and gifted British kid actor. He is also well-known for her part on A Boy Called Christmas as Nikolas. Nikolas. His Father’s Name, Mother’s Name Relationship, Girlfriend’s name Name and other details are provided below.

Henry Lawfull Wiki, Birthday Date and Lifestyle

He’s a little over 15 years old. He has his birthday each year. The full title of his name is Henry Lawfull but He is popularly identified by the name Henry Lawfull. His Mother and Father’s Name and Girlfriend’s Name are listed the following information. If you are looking for more details follow this article to know the complete information on this page.

Henry Lawfull Biography (Age, Height, Measurements, Weight)

The height of his body stands at 5’7 inches with a weight of 48kg. He has gorgeous eyes and is a hairdresser. The measurements of his body are not well-known. If you have more information you can read the article and get all the information here.

What is the wife/girlfriend of Henry Lawfull ?

Henry Lawfull Wiki/Bioreal Name Lifestyle, Profession, and Lifestyle

Real Name Henry Lawfull Nick Name Henry Profession Actor Zodiac Not known Ethnicity White Marital Status Not Available Name of Girlfriend/Wife Unknown Physical Status Age 15 Years Old Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 48 kg Eye Color Hazel Hair Colour Red Blonde Personal Information Date of Birth 2006 Birth Place London, England Current City Not known Religion Not known Nationality British Education Normanhurst Independent school Family Background Father Name Mark Lawfull Mother Name Michelle Lawfull Name of siblings 2 Sisters Career The Source of Income Actor Net Worth $850K

Henry Lawfull Wiki (Age, Home Town, Career)

Henry Lawfull is a famous and skilled British child actor from the UK. He is also famous for her part on A Boy Called Christmas as the character of Nikolas. On April 14, the 14th of April, 2019, Henry began her acting career by playing the role of his role in the Les Miserables series Petit Gervais.

He is expected to become a rising star in coming days. He started his acting career in the field of acting. He is a highly gifted individual. He was awarded numerous achievements throughout his career. If you want to know more information about Henry Lawfull’s Wiki, read the entire article and get all the information about Henry Lawfull Wiki here.

Henry Lawfull Wiki, Parents, Ethnicity

The name of his father is Mark Lawfull and his mother’s name is Michelle Lawfull. His ethnicity is unknown. He is a private person. Therefore, continue reading this article to find out what is Henry Lawfull’s Wiki, Biography, Height, Weight and Early Life. Then continue to read the article.

What’s Henry Lawfull Instagram official account?

What’s the Henry Lawfull Twitter Account?

FAQ More Information About Henry Lawfull’s Wiki

Q. Is Henry Lawful Older?

Ans. The age of the boy is 15 years.

Q. Where is the birthplace Henry Lawfull?

Ans. London, England.

Q.What is Henry Lawfull’s father?

Ans. The name of his father is Mark Lawfull.