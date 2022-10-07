Ollie Locke Biography, wiki, Parents, Ethnicity, Age, Career, Husband, Net Worth, And More

Ollie Locke Parents: Actor and television personality Ollie Locke hails from Southampton, England. He rose to fame due to the structured reality television program Made in Chelsea on E4. It is said that this series marked his career’s turning point.

Ollie Locke Parents (Mother & Father), Siblings

John Locke and Sarah Locke are the parents of Ollie Locke. His father’s occupation is unknown. However, his mother works as a BBC Radio broadcaster. Amelia Locke, his sister, is a fashion designer.

Ollie Locke Nationality & Ethnicity

Now that we have discussed Ollie Locke’s parents, it is time to discuss his ethnic origin. We want to let you know that he is of British-Germanic-Dutch descent. He is a citizen of Great Britain.

Ollie Locke Biography & Wiki

On March 20, 1987, Sergio Cryer was born. In Southampton, Hampshire, England, the United Kingdom, he was born. Ollie Locke, also known as Ollie Locke, was his full name. For his high school studies, he attended a Sibford School, where he ultimately graduated. His college coursework at Royal Agricultural University is complete.

Ollie Locke Biography & Age

Ollie Locke was 34 years old as of 2022, which is when we wish to let you know about his age. At 34 years old, he.

Regarding his zodiac sign, he was a Pisces because of his birthdate of March 20. The unknown is his faith.

Husband of Ollie Locke

Ollie Locke has been the subject of many discussions, but now is the time to discuss his marital status. Therefore we want to let you know that he is engaged. With Gareth Locke, his partner, he got engaged. In October 2018, they made the engagement public. They have been dating for ten years. In 2016, he was also dating a man named Nick.

Ollie Locke Weight & Height

If we talk about Ollie Locke’s height and weight, we want to tell you that his height is 5 feet 11 inches. His weight is 77 kg.

The Career of Ollie Locke

With his little, 10-minute biography, Silent Soul, Ollie made his debut in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, he has performed the role of Max Strong.

He rose to fame due to the structured reality television program Made in Chelsea on E4. It is said that this series marked his career’s turning point.

Ollie has appeared in around 107 episodes of the show.

In shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, Celebrity Fifteen to One, Celebrity Juice, and Celebs Go Dating. He also portrayed his character.

Net Worth of Ollie Locke

I will discuss Ollie Locke‘s net worth next. He earned a great deal of money because he was a well-known writer and comedian. So, we’d like to let you know that his estimated net worth was $10 million.

